20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

GwaliorMay 08, 2025 / 11:51 am

Patrika Desk

MP News: Madhya Pradesh’s central, eastern, and western electricity distribution companies will receive over 20,000 new positions. The Energy Department has finalised the plan, awaiting only cabinet approval. Recruitment will begin thereafter, directly benefiting 1.8 crore electricity consumers. The recruitment of these officials and employees will expedite the redressal of complaints such as power cuts and billing discrepancies. These positions, coming after nearly 40 years, will also boost youth employment.
Currently, approximately 27 out of 100 electricity units in the state are lost to theft, with some units wasted due to technical losses. One of the many reasons for this is the lack of sufficient and regular officials and employees.

Consumers Increased, Officials Did Not

Currently, three companies manage the state’s electricity system, serving approximately 1.8 crore consumers, including 1.25 crore domestic consumers. The companies receive approximately ₹5000 crore in revenue monthly, with ₹3000 crore from ordinary consumers and ₹2000 crore as government subsidies. Experts say that many consumer issues and tasks remain unresolved within a reasonable timeframe. Sources say that this matter came to the attention of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who stated that as the number of consumers increases, the number of officials and employees should also increase proportionally. Following this, the Energy Department drafted a new organisational setup.

Employees Divided, But No New Positions Created

Since 1956, the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board has overseen electricity distribution in the state. After Chhattisgarh’s separation in 2000, the State Electricity Board came into existence. Considering the area, the then-government formed electricity companies in June 2002, and these companies took over operations fully in July 2005. Organisational structures (OS) were created, and the approved positions were divided between the two states and then among MP’s electricity companies.

Improved Services, Faster Processes

  • Central and state schemes will be implemented on the ground more quickly.
  • The time taken to obtain new meter and transformer connections will be reduced.
  • Settlement of crores of rupees in recovery cases will be easier.
  • The electrification of new urban settlements and rural areas will be faster.
Considering the increasing number of consumers, the CM expressed his intention to implement a new OS. Under the new OS, more than 2000 new positions have already been approved. We are now preparing a new OS for the distribution companies. – Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Energy Minister

