20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

Currently, approximately 27 out of 100 electricity units in the state are lost to theft, with some units wasted due to technical losses. One of the many reasons for this is the lack of sufficient and regular officials and employees.

Consumers Increased, Officials Did Not Currently, three companies manage the state’s electricity system, serving approximately 1.8 crore consumers, including 1.25 crore domestic consumers. The companies receive approximately ₹5000 crore in revenue monthly, with ₹3000 crore from ordinary consumers and ₹2000 crore as government subsidies. Experts say that many consumer issues and tasks remain unresolved within a reasonable timeframe. Sources say that this matter came to the attention of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who stated that as the number of consumers increases, the number of officials and employees should also increase proportionally. Following this, the Energy Department drafted a new organisational setup.

Employees Divided, But No New Positions Created Since 1956, the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board has overseen electricity distribution in the state. After Chhattisgarh’s separation in 2000, the State Electricity Board came into existence. Considering the area, the then-government formed electricity companies in June 2002, and these companies took over operations fully in July 2005. Organisational structures (OS) were created, and the approved positions were divided between the two states and then among MP’s electricity companies.