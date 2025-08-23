Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

28 New Roads Planned for MP City

MP News: The municipal corporation will construct 28 new roads across three assembly constituencies after the rains. The tendering process has begun. Furthermore, roads under warranty will be repaired within 30 days.

Gwalior

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

28 new roads will be built
28 new roads will be built in mp(फोटो सोर्स : एआई जेनरेटेड)

MP News: The Municipal Corporation will construct 28 new roads across three assembly constituencies following the rains. The tendering process has commenced. Guaranteed period repairs will be completed within 30 days. The Additional Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, and Deputy Engineer have been instructed to conduct daily inspections and submit reports to monitor pothole repairs. Corporation officials stated that 8 roads in Gwalior Assembly constituency, 12 in the East, and 8 in the South, along with pothole repairs and other works on dilapidated roads, will be undertaken.

Gwalior Assembly

Projects include: Padav Chauraha to Phoolbagh to Shano Shaukat (₹211.63 lakh); restoration of water supply and sewer roads (₹40 lakh); RP and Railway Colony lane (₹60 lakh); Ashok Vihar (₹42 lakh); Chandanpura (₹1 crore); and Kila Gate to Ghas Mandi (₹21 lakh).

South Assembly

Projects include: Government Press to Kaurv Tel Store (₹26 lakh); Kampu Power House Road (New Road) (₹2.55 crore); AB Road to Dholibua Bridge (₹14 lakh); Sarafa School to Gast Tajia (₹30 lakh); RR Tower to Khurjewala Mohalla (₹38 lakh); and Guda Auto Stand (₹1.24 crore).

East Assembly

Projects include: Shatabdipurm Phase-2 road and drain (₹4 crore); Ganga Vihar (₹67 lakh); Indramaninagar (₹21 lakh); Suri Nagar (₹44 lakh); Raghavpurm tarring (₹36 lakh); Tripti Nagar (₹1 crore); Kailash Vihar (₹42 lakh); and MH Chauraha Road (₹1.74 crore).

