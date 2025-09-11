GST Cut Spurs Vehicle Bookings, but Deliveries Stall

Hari Kant Samadhiya, former president of the Gwalior Automobile Association, explained that following the government's reduction in GST rates, companies are strategising. Companies are hesitant to adjust the compensation cess, leading them to consider discontinuing certain schemes. Regarding car purchases, only bookings are currently being accepted; actual purchases will commence after 22 September. Savings of up to ₹50,000 can be expected on a small car.