Madhya Pradesh: High Court Rejects Post-Cut-off Qualification for Patwari Appointment

The case pertains to the 2008 Patwari recruitment. The advertisement issued at that time clearly stated that by the application deadline of 7 July 2008, candidates were required to possess the minimum educational qualifications and a computer diploma (DCA/PGDCA or equivalent). Suraj Singh Rajput applied, was included in the selection list, and sent for training. He completed his training in 2010 and was appointed to the Patwari post in February 2011. The department later investigated his documents and found that Rajput had obtained the necessary computer qualification on 29 June 2009, approximately a year after the deadline. On this basis, he was issued a show-cause notice in 2012 and subsequently dismissed from service.