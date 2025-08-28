Madhya Pradesh: High Court Rejects Post-Cut-off Qualification for Patwari Appointment

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered a significant ruling on a long-standing dispute concerning the appointment to the Patwari post. The court clarified that educational qualifications obtained after the cut-off date will not be considered valid. The court dismissed Suraj Singh Rajput's petition as baseless.
The case pertains to the 2008 Patwari recruitment. The advertisement issued at that time clearly stated that by the application deadline of 7 July 2008, candidates were required to possess the minimum educational qualifications and a computer diploma (DCA/PGDCA or equivalent). Suraj Singh Rajput applied, was included in the selection list, and sent for training. He completed his training in 2010 and was appointed to the Patwari post in February 2011. The department later investigated his documents and found that Rajput had obtained the necessary computer qualification on 29 June 2009, approximately a year after the deadline. On this basis, he was issued a show-cause notice in 2012 and subsequently dismissed from service.
Rajput challenged the dismissal order in the High Court. He argued that since he had been selected, completed his training, and had already been appointed, the department could not question his eligibility retrospectively. He also argued that other candidates had been similarly benefited. On the other hand, the state government's advocate, G K Agrawal, argued that appointments based on qualifications obtained after the cut-off date would not be considered valid. He cited Supreme Court orders and requested the dismissal of the petition.