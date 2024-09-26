scriptRailway’s announcement, MEMU train will run between Gwalior-Kailaras, these passengers will benefit | Latest News | Patrika News
Gwalior

Railway’s announcement, MEMU train will run between Gwalior-Kailaras, these passengers will benefit

Indian Railway: For a long time, there has been a demand for train operations to facilitate passengers. The narrow-gauge train service between Gwalior and Shyopur was discontinued in March 2020.

GwaliorSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Indian Railway

Indian Railway

After a long wait, the train will finally run from Gwalior to Kailaras. Currently, the train is running up to Joura. For this, the railway has released the timetable on Monday. The train will start running this month. The route inspection was completed by the CRS almost two months ago. Currently, three MEMU trains are running between Gwalior and Joura.
Now, the MEMU train will also run three times between Joura and Kailaras. The distance between Joura and Kailaras is approximately 13 kilometers. For a long time, there has been a demand for train operations to facilitate passengers. The narrow-gauge train service between Gwalior and Shyopur was discontinued in March 2020. After that, the work on the broad-gauge line started. Under this, the train will now run from Gwalior to Kailaras.
First Trip: The train will leave Gwalior at 6 am and reach Kailaras at 8:20 am. It will leave Kailaras at 8:35 am and reach Gwalior at 10:55 am.

Second Trip: The train will leave Gwalior at 11:15 am and reach Kailaras at 1:55 pm. It will leave Kailaras at 2:10 pm and reach Gwalior at 4:10 pm.
Third Trip: The train will leave Gwalior at 4:25 pm and reach Kailaras at 7:25 pm. It will leave Kailaras at 7:40 pm and reach Gwalior at 9:20 pm.

 

News / Gwalior / Railway’s announcement, MEMU train will run between Gwalior-Kailaras, these passengers will benefit

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest Gwalior

Railway’s announcement, MEMU train will run between Gwalior-Kailaras, these passengers will benefit

News

Railway’s announcement, MEMU train will run between Gwalior-Kailaras, these passengers will benefit

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.