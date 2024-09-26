Railway’s announcement, MEMU train will run between Gwalior-Kailaras, these passengers will benefit

Now, the MEMU train will also run three times between Joura and Kailaras. The distance between Joura and Kailaras is approximately 13 kilometers. For a long time, there has been a demand for train operations to facilitate passengers. The narrow-gauge train service between Gwalior and Shyopur was discontinued in March 2020. After that, the work on the broad-gauge line started. Under this, the train will now run from Gwalior to Kailaras.

First Trip: The train will leave Gwalior at 6 am and reach Kailaras at 8:20 am. It will leave Kailaras at 8:35 am and reach Gwalior at 10:55 am. Second Trip: The train will leave Gwalior at 11:15 am and reach Kailaras at 1:55 pm. It will leave Kailaras at 2:10 pm and reach Gwalior at 4:10 pm.

Third Trip: The train will leave Gwalior at 4:25 pm and reach Kailaras at 7:25 pm. It will leave Kailaras at 7:40 pm and reach Gwalior at 9:20 pm.