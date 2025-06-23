scriptMadhya Pradesh: Rain Breaks 6-Year Record Here, 48-Hour Alert in 21 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Rain Breaks 6-Year Record Here, 48-Hour Alert in 21 Districts

MP Heavy Rain Alert: 25.5 mm Rain in 9 Hours, Dark Clouds All Day
This June sees highest 132.5 mm rainfall in 22 days in 6 years, record broken. A low-pressure area has formed over south Uttar Pradesh, triggering a heavy rain alert for the next two days in Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar and Ujjain divisions.

GwaliorJun 23, 2025 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

MP Weather

Monsoon rains have been generous this June. In the first 22 days of the month, 132.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded, the highest in the last six years. Sunday saw overcast skies throughout the day, with intermittent heavy rain from morning onwards. Nine hours of rainfall, between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM, totalled 25.5 mm.

Low-Pressure Area Forms over South Uttar Pradesh; 48-Hour Alert for MP

The changing weather has led to a surge in illnesses. Viral fever, accompanied by aches in hands and feet, is prevalent. Cases of vomiting, diarrhoea, jaundice, and dehydration are also increasing in hospitals. The paediatric ward of JAH is seeing a significant rise in child admissions, with approximately 30% of outpatients daily presenting with these symptoms. Some children require hospitalisation, with those under five years of age being the most affected. Jaundice is reported among older children (above five years).

Recovery Time Extended to Five Days

Recovery from fever and related ailments is taking more than five days. People consuming outside food during the hot weather are experiencing health consequences. Jaundice is also affecting children older than five years.

Caution Advised

Given the fluctuating weather, extra caution is advised, especially for young children. Parents should seek medical advice if their children experience any health problems.

-Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Paediatrician, GRMC

Daytime Temperatures Decrease, Nighttime Temperatures Rise

Rainfall has caused a slight difference in day and night temperatures. While Sunday saw a decrease in daytime temperatures, nighttime temperatures increased. Sunday’s maximum temperature was 32.5°C and the minimum was 27.6°C. Saturday’s maximum temperature was 33.0°C and the minimum was 26.2°C.
Rainfall in June over the past years:

  • 2020- 23.2 mm
  • 2021- 17.3 mm
  • 2022- 16.5 mm
  • 2023- 56.5 mm
  • 2024- 39.4 mm
  • 2025- 132.5 mm

