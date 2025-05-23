scriptMP Braces for More Storms: Cyclone Threat, 48-Hour Heavy Rain Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
MP Braces for More Storms: Cyclone Threat, 48-Hour Heavy Rain Alert

Weather Havoc in MP: The Meteorological Department in Madhya Pradesh has issued an alert for strong winds and heavy rain. The Gwalior-Chambal region is under the influence of a cyclonic storm, with forecasts predicting further squalls and rain within the next 48 hours.

GwaliorMay 23, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Havoc in MP: A dust storm and rain brought relief from the intense heat to city dwellers. The maximum temperature plummeted from 44.6°C to 39.4°C. This alleviated the scorching heat, but humidity increased. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for another severe dust storm and heavy rain in the next 48 hours. There is also a possibility of dust storms and rain during the ‘Nautpa’ period.

Sudden Weather Change After Intense Heat

Since 15 May, the city has been experiencing hot winds from Rajasthan. As a result, the temperature was recorded between 43°C and 44.6°C. For six hours a day, the sky seemed to rain fire. People were distressed by the heat. Wednesday was also extremely hot, and hot winds continued throughout the night. The heat led to a change in the weather. A dust storm with speeds of 72 kilometres per hour swept through. The city received 11 millimetres of rain, while Dabra received 43 millimetres. The rain increased humidity in the air. The hot winds from Rajasthan also subsided. Because of this, the temperature dropped below 40°C, 2.9°C below normal. The night temperature was 5.5°C below normal.

Cyclonic Circulation Near the Region

Currently, two cyclonic circulations have formed. The first is near the Himalayas. The second is near the Gwalior-Chambal division. A trough line is passing through Haryana and Punjab. This increases the likelihood of deteriorating weather.
The wind coming from Rajasthan has subsided. Because of this, the temperature will not increase much. It is likely to reach between 41°C and 42°C.

Temperature in the Region

Maximum Temperature- 39.4°C

Minimum Temperature- 22.4°C

Temperature Fluctuation

TimeTemperature

5:30 – 24.0°C

8:30 – 29.2°C

11:30 – 34.4°C

14:30 – 38.0°C

17:30 – 37.0°C

Dust Storms at 60-70 KM/h in 40 MP Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, an alert has been issued for dust storms and rain in more than 40 districts, including Bhopal and Indore. Of these, 16 districts are expected to experience dust storm speeds of 60 km/h or more. A heatwave alert has been issued for 8 districts.
Among these 40 districts, strong winds and rain are likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Dhar and Ratlam.
However, in the Gwalior-Chambal region (Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur), an alert has been issued for dust storms at 60-70 km/h due to the cyclone. In Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur, there may be dust storms of 50-60 km/h and light rain.

MP Braces for More Storms: Cyclone Threat, 48-Hour Heavy Rain Alert

Gwalior

MP Braces for More Storms: Cyclone Threat, 48-Hour Heavy Rain Alert

