Gwalior to Delhi-Mumbai-Bengaluru flights turn pricey ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Airlines are capitalising on the Raksha Bandhan festival, causing a surge in airfares around Raksha Bandhan 2025. Despite the increased cost of flights from Gwalior to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, bookings remain strong. Fares have increased two to threefold during the festive season. These high fares are expected to persist for two days after Raksha Bandhan.
With the 15th of August (Independence Day) falling just six days after the festival, and coinciding with Janmashtami on the 16th and a Sunday on the 17th, these three days are also expected to see elevated flight prices.
The once-a-week flight to Ahmedabad has been suspended since last month, leaving travellers reliant on trains. This follows the earlier suspension of flights to Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The situation is equally challenging for rail travel during Raksha Bandhan. Tickets for long-distance trains to Mumbai, Bangalore, and other destinations are unavailable, forcing many passengers to consider flights as an alternative.
New Delhi – ₹3071 – ₹10303
Mumbai – ₹4354 – ₹9179
Bangalore – ₹5271 – ₹9226
Gwalior sees over 24,000 passengers travelling to and from other cities each month, with Mumbai and Delhi accounting for the largest share. However, in June, Bangalore saw the second-highest number of passengers after Mumbai.