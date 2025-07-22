22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Gwalior

Gwalior to Delhi-Mumbai-Bengaluru flights turn pricey ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Gwalior to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore Flight Fares on Raksha Bandhan 2025: With trains to major cities fully booked for Raksha Bandhan, those opting for air travel should brace themselves for significantly higher fares. Expect prices to be as much as triple the usual rate.

Gwalior

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Gwalior to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Flight Fare Three Times More Expensive on Raksha Bandhan 2025
Gwalior to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Flight Fare Three Times More Expensive on Raksha Bandhan 2025

Airlines are capitalising on the Raksha Bandhan festival, causing a surge in airfares around Raksha Bandhan 2025. Despite the increased cost of flights from Gwalior to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, bookings remain strong. Fares have increased two to threefold during the festive season. These high fares are expected to persist for two days after Raksha Bandhan.

Flight Fares Expected to Remain High from 15-17 August

With the 15th of August (Independence Day) falling just six days after the festival, and coinciding with Janmashtami on the 16th and a Sunday on the 17th, these three days are also expected to see elevated flight prices.

Ahmedabad Air Service Suspended

The once-a-week flight to Ahmedabad has been suspended since last month, leaving travellers reliant on trains. This follows the earlier suspension of flights to Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Trains Overbooked

The situation is equally challenging for rail travel during Raksha Bandhan. Tickets for long-distance trains to Mumbai, Bangalore, and other destinations are unavailable, forcing many passengers to consider flights as an alternative.

Fare Comparison: Then and Now

City – Previous Fare – Current Fare

New Delhi – ₹3071 – ₹10303

Mumbai – ₹4354 – ₹9179

Bangalore – ₹5271 – ₹9226

Over 24,000 Passengers Monthly

Gwalior sees over 24,000 passengers travelling to and from other cities each month, with Mumbai and Delhi accounting for the largest share. However, in June, Bangalore saw the second-highest number of passengers after Mumbai.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 02:20 pm

