'Western Disturbance' to bring heavy rain to 27 districts in 48 hours

Rain fell in several parts of the state during the past 24 hours. More than a dozen districts experienced rain accompanied by strong winds and storms. Some rain was reported in districts of Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions, while the weather remained dry in the remaining districts.

Regarding temperatures, the maximum temperature dropped from 41.8 degrees Celsius to 38.8 degrees Celsius, a decrease of 3 degrees Celsius. This provided relief from the intense daytime heat. The weather remained pleasant after sunset. The Meteorological Department forecasts the influence of easterly winds during the first week of May, leading to cloudy conditions.

Reasons for the Change in Weather -Two separate cyclonic circulations are present over northwest and southwest Madhya Pradesh. These circulations resulted in calm westerly winds, and the moisture in the air led to a drop in temperature.