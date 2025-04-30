script'Western Disturbance' to bring heavy rain to 27 districts in 48 hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Gwalior

'Western Disturbance' to bring heavy rain to 27 districts in 48 hours

MP Weather: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain in 27 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

GwaliorApr 30, 2025 / 11:16 am

Patrika Desk

MP Weather: Several weather systems are currently active across MP (Madhya Pradesh). Sixty days of the summer season have passed. April, following March, also concluded without a heatwave. April 2022 saw intense heat, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. However, April this year has been less intense, with temperatures failing to reach 44 degrees Celsius. The possibility of extreme heat in the first week of May is low due to the influence of easterly and northerly winds. Relief from the heat is expected until 10 May.
Rain fell in several parts of the state during the past 24 hours. More than a dozen districts experienced rain accompanied by strong winds and storms. Some rain was reported in districts of Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions, while the weather remained dry in the remaining districts.
Regarding temperatures, the maximum temperature dropped from 41.8 degrees Celsius to 38.8 degrees Celsius, a decrease of 3 degrees Celsius. This provided relief from the intense daytime heat. The weather remained pleasant after sunset. The Meteorological Department forecasts the influence of easterly winds during the first week of May, leading to cloudy conditions.

Reasons for the Change in Weather

-Two separate cyclonic circulations are present over northwest and southwest Madhya Pradesh. These circulations resulted in calm westerly winds, and the moisture in the air led to a drop in temperature.
-Two trough lines exist across different parts of the country, bringing moisture into the air.

-A new western disturbance is expected on 2 May. Its arrival will cause further cloud cover.

Alert Issued for These Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, rain, and lightning in 27 districts of MP. These districts include Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Mauganj, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna.

