Hardoi

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

A sensational incident has come to light in Hardoi, where a young woman threatened an employee at a petrol pump in the Bilgram police station area with a revolver. This occurred over a minor issue. The CCTV footage of the incident is rapidly going viral.

HardoiJun 16, 2025 / 01:39 pm

Patrika Desk

hardoi news

PC: ‘X’

An incident involving a brandished revolver occurred when CNG station employees, adhering to safety protocols, requested the occupants of a car to exit the vehicle during refuelling. A young woman in the car reacted angrily, and during the ensuing argument, she pointed a licensed revolver at an employee’s chest. A video of this incident quickly went viral on social media.

Asked to Exit Before CNG Refuelling

The incident involves Ariba, daughter of Ehsan Khan, residing in Mohalla Gigiani, Shahabad area, who had come with her family to refuel their CNG. Rajneesh, a petrol pump employee, stated that all passengers were asked to exit the vehicle to ensure their safety. The occupants of the car became enraged and started arguing. Ariba then angrily pulled out her revolver and threatened to kill the employee. She reportedly said, “I will shoot you so many times that you will be unrecognisable.”

Petrol Pump Employees in Panic

All the employees present were frightened and panicked by the incident. A person intervened and managed to take the young woman away. The video of this entire incident is now viral on the internet, creating a tense atmosphere in the area.

Case Registered Against the Woman

The Superintendent of Police of Hardoi, Neeraj Jadoun, stated that a written complaint and video evidence have been received from the victim. Based on this, a case has been registered against the accused young woman, Ariba, under relevant sections of the IPC. The police say that, considering the seriousness of the matter, legal action is being taken and the investigation is ongoing.

News / Hardoi

