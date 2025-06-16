Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

Asked to Exit Before CNG Refuelling The incident involves Ariba, daughter of Ehsan Khan, residing in Mohalla Gigiani, Shahabad area, who had come with her family to refuel their CNG. Rajneesh, a petrol pump employee, stated that all passengers were asked to exit the vehicle to ensure their safety. The occupants of the car became enraged and started arguing. Ariba then angrily pulled out her revolver and threatened to kill the employee. She reportedly said, “I will shoot you so many times that you will be unrecognisable.”

Petrol Pump Employees in Panic All the employees present were frightened and panicked by the incident. A person intervened and managed to take the young woman away. The video of this entire incident is now viral on the internet, creating a tense atmosphere in the area.