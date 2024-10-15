12 brands of cinnamon powder found to have high levels of lead, a warning to consumers

Impact on health According to the report, a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon powder contains enough lead to exceed the recommended daily intake. James Rogers, food safety research director at Consumer Reports, says, “Even small amounts of lead can be hazardous to health as it can accumulate in the body over time and stay there for years.”

Danger to children and pregnant women Lead exposure is particularly harmful to children and pregnant women, but it also poses a risk to adults. Last year, over 500 children were affected by lead poisoning, which was traced back to cinnamon in apple puree packets.

Identifying Safe Alternatives Although the report found high levels of lead in some products, it also identified some products with low or no lead levels. For example, 365 Well Foods Market Ground Cinnamon and Lois Organic Cinnamon are safer alternatives.

Causes of lead contamination Lead is a natural element found in the earth’s soil. Cinnamon trees can absorb it as they grow. Since cinnamon trees take around 10 years to mature, they can absorb lead from contaminated soil over a long period.

Advice to consumers Consumer Reports advises consumers to avoid unknown or small brands, especially those sold in international food markets. It is safer to choose well-known brands and products with low lead levels. Company reactions According to the report, companies with high lead levels, including Paras and EGN, informed Consumer Reports that they would stop selling their products and ask stores to remove them from their shelves. On the other hand, Mimi’s products did not respond.

This case of lead contamination is a serious warning to consumers. If you regularly consume cinnamon, it is crucial to choose brands with minimal lead content.