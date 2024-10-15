script12 brands of cinnamon powder found to have high levels of lead, a warning to consumers | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

12 brands of cinnamon powder found to have high levels of lead, a warning to consumers

Lead in cinnamon: A recent analysis by Consumer Reports found high levels of lead in 12 cinnamon products in the US. This report is a warning to consumers who consume cinnamon daily.

JaipurOct 15, 2024 / 04:07 pm

Patrika Desk

High Lead Levels Found in 12 Cinnamon Brands: A Warning for Consumers

High Lead Levels Found in 12 Cinnamon Brands: A Warning for Consumers

A recent analysis by Consumer Reports found high levels of lead in 12 cinnamon products in the US. This report is a warning to consumers who consume cinnamon daily.

Testing for high lead levels

Consumer Reports tested around 36 cinnamon products, including spice blends like garam masala and five-spice powder. During the testing, 12 products exceeded the 1 part per million (ppm) lead limit, which is the only US state to regulate heavy metals in spices.

Impact on health

According to the report, a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon powder contains enough lead to exceed the recommended daily intake. James Rogers, food safety research director at Consumer Reports, says, “Even small amounts of lead can be hazardous to health as it can accumulate in the body over time and stay there for years.”

Danger to children and pregnant women

Lead exposure is particularly harmful to children and pregnant women, but it also poses a risk to adults. Last year, over 500 children were affected by lead poisoning, which was traced back to cinnamon in apple puree packets.

Identifying Safe Alternatives

Although the report found high levels of lead in some products, it also identified some products with low or no lead levels. For example, 365 Well Foods Market Ground Cinnamon and Lois Organic Cinnamon are safer alternatives.

Causes of lead contamination

Lead is a natural element found in the earth’s soil. Cinnamon trees can absorb it as they grow. Since cinnamon trees take around 10 years to mature, they can absorb lead from contaminated soil over a long period.

Advice to consumers

Consumer Reports advises consumers to avoid unknown or small brands, especially those sold in international food markets. It is safer to choose well-known brands and products with low lead levels.

Company reactions

According to the report, companies with high lead levels, including Paras and EGN, informed Consumer Reports that they would stop selling their products and ask stores to remove them from their shelves. On the other hand, Mimi’s products did not respond.
This case of lead contamination is a serious warning to consumers. If you regularly consume cinnamon, it is crucial to choose brands with minimal lead content.

News / Health / 12 brands of cinnamon powder found to have high levels of lead, a warning to consumers

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

National News

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

in 2 hours

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

Political

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

in 2 hours

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

Special

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

in 2 hours

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

Jobs

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

in 2 hours

Latest Health

Cancer Crisis in India: Mouth and Breast Cancer Cases Reach Record Levels

Disease and Conditions

Cancer Crisis in India: Mouth and Breast Cancer Cases Reach Record Levels

19 hours ago

Dengue Cases in Lucknow: Lucknow is Struggling with Dengue, 1115 Patients Found so Far, Notices Issued to 18 Houses

Health

Dengue Cases in Lucknow: Lucknow is Struggling with Dengue, 1115 Patients Found so Far, Notices Issued to 18 Houses

21 hours ago

Bread Expired, Worms Found in Mushrooms: Inspection Under Food Safety Act

Health

Bread Expired, Worms Found in Mushrooms: Inspection Under Food Safety Act

2 days ago

Can We Rely on AI Chatbots for Drug Information

Health

Can We Rely on AI Chatbots for Drug Information

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.