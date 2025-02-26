26-Year-Old Suffers Fatal Silent Heart Attack While Shopping for Wedding Outfit

26-year-old Sulbha Gupta lived with her sister in Ganesh Nagar. She was going to the market to buy a lehenga for a friend’s wedding that evening, accompanied by her younger sister and a friend.

A short distance from home, at a crossroads, Sulbha suddenly collapsed. Her younger sister and friend immediately rushed her to the trauma centre in Tejaaji Nagar, where doctors pronounced her dead. According to the police, Sulbha hailed from Khargone, where her father owns a grocery shop. He was informed of the incident and subsequently arrived in Indore.

Suspected Silent Heart Attack Sulbha’s death is suspected to be caused by a silent heart attack. Police say the exact cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem report. Sulbha’s father, Sunil Gupta, said that Sulbha had recently passed a NET exam.

She lived in Indore with her younger sister, Sakshi, and had been preparing for the exam for the past seven years.