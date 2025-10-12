30-Minute Walk Benefit: US Doctor Explains How Interval Walking Outperforms 10,000 Steps

Interval Walking Training (IWT), also known as Japanese Interval Walking, is a structured walking technique developed by Professor Hiroshi Nose and Associate Professor Shizue Masuki at Shinshu University in Matsumoto, Japan. This walking technique involves structured intervals of fast and slow walking. It alternates between three minutes of fast walking (at a pace where conversation is possible but challenging) and three minutes of slow walking (where conversation is comfortable). This six-minute cycle is repeated for at least 30 minutes, four times a week.