30-Minute Walk Benefit: US Doctor Explains How Interval Walking Outperforms 10,000 Steps

Dr. Tania Elliott explains the Japanese Interval Walking Training (IWT) technique, which promotes heart health, burns calories, and improves immunity. Find out how a 30-minute walk can offer more benefits than 10,000 steps.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

30 Minute Walk Benefit

Japanese Interval Walking Tips (Image: AI image@Gemini)

30 Minute Walk Benefit: Walking is one of the easiest and most effective exercises for humans. It doesn't require any special equipment or a gym; all you need is a comfortable pair of shoes and the desire to walk. For those who walk to stay fit or healthy, walking 10,000 steps daily is considered a golden rule.

But imagine if you could achieve the benefits of 10,000 steps by walking for just 30 minutes? It sounds a bit like a dream, doesn't it? Dr. Tania Elliott, a New York-based expert in internal medicine and allergy/immunology, explains that if you walk correctly, even a 30-minute walk can be extremely beneficial for you.

Benefits of Walking

Walking is a simple, low-impact physical activity that offers numerous physical and mental health benefits. Studies have linked walking to improvements in heart and bone health. It is also effective for weight management and reduces the risk of lifestyle-related diseases. The benefits of walking begin from the very first minute.

Key Benefits of Walking

  • Some of the best benefits of walking include:
  • Burns calories
  • Improves heart health and reduces risk factors, including blood pressure.
  • Lowers blood sugar
  • Keeps the brain healthy
  • Relieves joint pain
  • Improves mood
  • Adds more years to your life
  • Makes you more creative
  • Boosts energy
  • Strengthens your immune system

How a 30-Minute Walk Outperforms 10,000 Steps?

Dr. Tania Elliott stated that a 30-minute walk can provide more health benefits than walking 10,000 steps. In a video shared on Instagram, Dr. Tania Elliott said, "This 30-minute walk is more effective than walking 10,000 steps."

So, what is this specific walk? Interval walk training, the doctor explained, citing research from Japan, shows that interval walk training at least four days a week improves aerobic capacity, maximum carbon dioxide intake, leg muscle strength, and significantly reduces blood pressure.

What is Interval Walk Training?

Interval Walking Training (IWT), also known as Japanese Interval Walking, is a structured walking technique developed by Professor Hiroshi Nose and Associate Professor Shizue Masuki at Shinshu University in Matsumoto, Japan. This walking technique involves structured intervals of fast and slow walking. It alternates between three minutes of fast walking (at a pace where conversation is possible but challenging) and three minutes of slow walking (where conversation is comfortable). This six-minute cycle is repeated for at least 30 minutes, four times a week.

Do You Want to Try IWT?

Dr. Elliott advised, "Walk fast for three minutes, then walk slowly for three minutes, and repeat this for 30 minutes." So, if you are genuinely interested in this walking technique, the doctor suggests following these 3 simple steps.

  • Walk fast for 3 minutes
  • Walk slowly for 3 minutes
  • Repeat for 30 minutes

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness purposes only and does not substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult an expert or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

Healthy Lifestyle

Updated on:

12 Oct 2025 05:48 pm

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 04:42 pm

30-Minute Walk Benefit: US Doctor Explains How Interval Walking Outperforms 10,000 Steps

Health

