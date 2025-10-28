Study Suggests Just 4,000 Weekly Steps May Cut Heart Attack Risk in Women Over 55

Now a days having heart attack or heart related problem is common at every age. However, the danger of this increase with the age, especially after menopause. But new research brings a message of relief: if women walk around 4,000 steps just one or two days a week, the risk of heart disease and premature death can be significantly reduced. Scientists say it's not necessary to complete 10,000 steps every day. Simply staying active and walking regularly is enough to maintain long-term heart health.