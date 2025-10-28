Study Suggests Just 4,000 Weekly Steps May Cut Heart Attack Risk in Women Over 55

Walking woman (Image: Freepik)
Now a days having heart attack or heart related problem is common at every age. However, the danger of this increase with the age, especially after menopause. But new research brings a message of relief: if women walk around 4,000 steps just one or two days a week, the risk of heart disease and premature death can be significantly reduced. Scientists say it's not necessary to complete 10,000 steps every day. Simply staying active and walking regularly is enough to maintain long-term heart health.
Previous studies indicate that the risk of heart disease increases in older women, particularly those over 55, during menopause. Past research has identified several lifestyle changes that individuals can adopt to reduce their risk of heart disease, including being more physically active.
A new study by The British Journal of Sports Medicine found that older women who walked 4,000 steps just one or two days a week had a lower risk of heart disease and death compared to those who took fewer steps.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart disease is currently the leading cause of death globally, responsible for approximately 19.8 million deaths in 2022. Previous research has outlined several changes that women and men can make to reduce their risk of heart disease, including quitting smoking, adopting a heart-healthy diet, reducing stress levels, and being more physically active.
Researchers suggest that the health benefits are linked to the total volume of steps, not necessarily how many steps are taken daily. This means whether you walk 4,000 steps in one day or 7,000 steps, what matters most is the average number of steps you take throughout the week.
Researcher Dr. Rikuta Hamaya explains, "This message is empowering for older adults who find the goal of 10,000 steps daily daunting. Now they know that even if they can't walk every day, they can still gain significant benefits by walking a few days a week."
