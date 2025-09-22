Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

41,000 Karnataka Children Affected by Congenital Heart Disease: Early Detection Crucial

41,000 children in Karnataka suffer from congenital heart disease, but less than half receive treatment. Awareness regarding childhood heart diseases in India is crucial. Learn why early detection and treatment are essential.

Sep 22, 2025

Alarming news has emerged. In Karnataka, approximately 41,000 children have been diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) over the past three years. Sadly, less than half of these children have received treatment. This figure represents just one state; the situation across India could be far more severe.

This highlights a significant lack of awareness regarding childhood heart diseases in our country. We often associate heart conditions with the elderly, but the reality is that they affect children too, and if undetected, can be life-threatening.

What is Congenital Heart Disease?

Congenital Heart Disease is a condition where a child's heart does not develop properly before birth. This can be due to genetic factors or maternal infections during pregnancy. Some cases are detected during pregnancy, others immediately after birth, and some years later. An estimated 200,000 children are born with this condition in India every year.

Why is Early Detection Crucial?

Early detection of Congenital Heart Disease significantly improves treatment outcomes and the child's quality of life. Experts state that timely intervention allows these children to lead near-normal lives. However, the lack of mandatory newborn heart screening in India exacerbates the problem.

The Karnataka government is taking a significant step to address this issue. They plan to link ultrasound data from prenatal scans with newborn screenings. This will allow doctors to identify at-risk infants at birth and take timely action.

Don't Ignore These Symptoms

As parents, you should be vigilant about your child's health. Certain signs warrant immediate medical attention:

Difficulty Breathing: Shortness of breath or rapid breathing during feeding or play.

Excessive Sweating: Profuse sweating while feeding.

Poor Growth: Failure to thrive or developmental delays.

Bluish Lips and Nails (Cyanosis): Indicates a lack of oxygen in the body.

Fatigue or Fainting: Child tires easily or loses consciousness.

It's important to understand that not every symptom is serious, but caution is always advisable.

A New Ray of Hope

Medical science has advanced significantly. Diagnosis now extends beyond ECGs and echocardiograms (Echo) to include genetic and genomic testing. Furthermore, advanced treatments such as catheter-based procedures and minimally-invasive surgeries are available, offering brighter futures for affected children.

Heart care is not solely about technology; it requires the collaborative efforts of parents, doctors, nurses, and families. Working together, we can provide our children with healthy and happy lives.

