5 foods to keep heart and brain healthy

Stroke has become a serious medical emergency in today's time. It occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is interrupted. When the brain doesn't receive oxygen and nutrients from the blood, its cells begin to die within minutes. This can result in permanent brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.
There are many causes of stroke. These include high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and a poor diet. But the good news is that there are foods that keep the heart and brain healthy, lower blood pressure, and fight inflammation. So let's learn about 5 foods that can reduce the risk of stroke.
Leafy vegetables like spinach, mustard greens, and collard greens are beneficial for both the brain and the heart. The dietary nitrate present in them converts into nitric oxide in the body, which relaxes the blood vessels. This improves blood flow and lowers blood pressure. Eating just 1 cup of green leafy vegetables daily can significantly reduce the risk of stroke caused by blood clots.
The omega-3 fatty acids (ALA) present in walnuts improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and keep blood pressure under control. The antioxidants present in them protect the body's cells and nerves from damage. Eating a handful of walnuts, almonds, and flax seeds daily keeps both the heart and brain healthy and reduces the risk of stroke.
Citrus fruits like oranges, mosambi (sweet lime), and lemons are rich in Vitamin C, potassium, and flavonoids. These strengthen the nerves and reduce inflammation in them. Drinking different citrus fruits or their fresh juice daily keeps blood pressure under control and reduces the risk of stroke.
Fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, and fresh tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats lower blood pressure, maintain cholesterol balance, and prevent blood clots. Doctors recommend eating fatty fish 2–3 times a week. You can use them in grills, bakes, or salads/pasta.
Yogurt, low-fat milk, and cheese contain calcium, potassium, protein, and Vitamin D. Potassium controls sodium in the body, keeping blood pressure correct, while calcium and Vitamin D strengthen bones and nerves. Choosing low-fat dairy instead of full-fat also maintains heart health. Eating yogurt with fresh fruits and whole grains for breakfast provides double benefits.