1 August 2025,

Friday

Health

5 Healthy Habits to Protect Your Lungs: World Lung Cancer Day 2025

World Lung Cancer Day 2025: Raising awareness about lung cancer is crucial, given the current lifestyle trends. Significant lifestyle changes are necessary. If you wish to maintain healthy lungs, incorporate these six healthy habits into your lifestyle.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

World Lung Cancer Day, Healthy lifestyle, health news,
Lung cancer causes Picture Source – Freepik

World Lung Cancer Day 2025: World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on 1 August to raise awareness about the increasing incidence of lung cancer and associated problems. Given today's lifestyles, lung diseases are no longer limited to smokers. Medical experts believe that genetic factors, pollution, and even passive smoking are contributing to this deadly disease.

Many people are unaware of the early symptoms of lung cancer, leading to delayed diagnosis. Let's understand the early symptoms of lung cancer and preventive measures.

What is Lung Cancer and How Does it Begin? (Lung Cancer)

Lung cancer occurs when cells in the lungs begin to grow rapidly and abnormally. It can be primary or secondary, meaning it either originates in the lungs or spreads from another organ. According to the WHO, over 1.8 million deaths were caused by lung cancer in 2022.

Main Causes of Lung Cancer (Reason of Lung Cancer)

- Smoking and passive smoking
- Air pollution and exposure to toxic gases
- Radon gas (especially in ground floor houses)
- Family history (genetic factors)
- Nutritional deficiencies and a weak immune system

Recognising Early Symptoms (Recognise lung cancer early symptoms)

- Persistent cough (more than 3 weeks)
- Coughing up blood
- Chest pain or tightness
- Difficulty breathing
- Changes in voice or hoarseness
- Unexplained weight loss and persistent fatigue

Essential Habits for Healthy Lungs (Lung Cancer Prevention Tips)

- Avoid secondhand smoke
- Protect yourself from air pollution
- Regularly check for radon gas
- Engage in regular physical activity
- Undergo a yearly health check-up

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate, treat, or prescribe any medication without consulting an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field.

01 Aug 2025 02:59 pm

