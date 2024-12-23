script7 Ways to Eat Almonds for Peak Calcium and Health Benefits | Latest News | Patrika News
7 Ways to Eat Almonds for Peak Calcium and Health Benefits

Almonds offer a range of health benefits: They are low in carbohydrates but rich in fibre, protein, and healthy fats, which helps in regulating blood sugar levels.

New DelhiDec 23, 2024 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Health benefits of almonds

Health benefits of almonds: Almonds are rich in many nutrients. Consuming almonds offers countless benefits. Almonds contain Vitamin E, which sharpens the mind. The monounsaturated fats, magnesium, and potassium present in them help maintain a healthy heart. The fibre in almonds aids in weight loss. Minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus strengthen bones. So today, we will learn how to consume almonds during winter.

Ways to Consume Almonds in Winter

Health benefits of almonds: As a snack

Lightly roasted or fresh almonds are an excellent option for a snack throughout the day. It not only satisfies hunger but also helps provide energy to the body in the winter cold.
Health benefits of almonds: In warm beverages

Adding almonds to tea or warm milk is a good option. This will not only improve the taste of the beverage but also provide the body with the nutrients of almonds.
Health benefits of almonds: As almond powder or laddoos (sweet balls)

Consuming almond powder or laddoos in winter is beneficial. It is good for health and provides the body with the necessary energy and warmth.
Health benefits of almonds: With ghee (clarified butter) and honey

Lightly roast 5-6 almonds and consume them with ghee and honey. This helps strengthen your immunity and energise the body.

Almond milk
Drinking warm almond milk in winter is beneficial. It provides warmth to the body and is rich in vitamins and proteins. You can also consume it with turmeric and a little sugar.

Health benefits of almonds: In porridge
You can add almonds to porridge. For this, you need to chop the almonds into small pieces and add them while making the porridge. This will not only enhance the taste of your porridge but also increase its nutritional value.
With salad

Eating salad is extremely beneficial for our health. So, what if you add almonds to your salad? This will enhance the taste of the salad as well as its nutritional value.

Almonds are low in carbohydrates but high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats, which help regulate blood sugar levels. Its fibre properties provide relief from constipation. Almonds have a good amount of potassium and low sodium, which helps balance blood pressure. Regular consumption of almonds helps keep your body healthy and energetic.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

News / Health / 7 Ways to Eat Almonds for Peak Calcium and Health Benefits

