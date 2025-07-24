7000 Steps a Day: Lancet Study Reveals Significant Health Benefits

Benefits of Walking 7,000 Steps: Do you constantly check your smartwatch or phone to see how many steps you've taken each day? And feel a little disappointed if you don't reach 10,000? Then worry no more. A recent major research study suggests that walking just 7,000 steps a day is sufficient.
This new study, published in the renowned journal 'The Lancet Public Health', indicates that walking 7,000 steps daily can help prevent several dangerous diseases, improve memory, and contribute to a longer, healthier life.
While the recommendation of 10,000 steps has been common, achieving this in our busy lives, especially with sedentary jobs, proves challenging for many. This new research is therefore a boon. This is not a minor finding; these conclusions are drawn from data on over 160,000 individuals.
The most remarkable aspect of this research is that its benefits extend beyond heart health and mortality risk, the primary focus of previous studies. This new research shows that walking 7,000 steps provides significant benefits to the entire body:
47% Reduction in Mortality Risk: Walking 7,000 steps daily almost halves the risk of death from any cause.
25% Reduction in Heart Disease Risk: This is a very simple way to maintain a healthy heart.
6% Reduction in Cancer Risk: It also helps in preventing serious diseases like cancer.
14% Reduction in Type 2 Diabetes: This increasingly common disease can be managed with walking.
38% Reduction in Dementia Risk: The problem of memory loss in old age can be significantly delayed.
22% Reduction in Depression: Walking is also very beneficial for mental health.
28% Reduction in Fall Risk: The risk of injury from falls increases with age; walking strengthens muscles and improves balance.
Professor K. Srinath Reddy of the Public Health Foundation of India explains that while many guidelines suggest 10,000 steps, the benefits are evident even at 4,000 to 7,000 steps. The best part is that the benefits are not limited to the heart but extend to many parts of the body.