8 Body Signals That Could Indicate Onset of Diabetes

Dark patches on neck and armpits If the skin on your neck, armpits, or thighs is turning dark and velvety, it could indicate insulin resistance. This is called acanthosis nigricans and can be an early sign of prediabetes or type-2 diabetes.

Sudden increase in skin tags The appearance of small, fleshy growths (skin tags) on your body, particularly around the neck, eyes, or armpits, might signify high insulin levels. An excessive number of skin tags can indicate a heightened diabetes risk.

Waist size exceeding half your height If your waist circumference exceeds half your total height, it could signal insulin resistance and metabolic disease. Fat accumulating around the abdomen (visceral fat) increases the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Firm and hard abdomen A hard and firm abdomen, rather than soft, may indicate an increase in visceral fat. This fat disrupts how insulin works in the body, making blood sugar control difficult. Swollen feet diabetes connection Frequently swollen feet and ankles may indicate poor blood circulation, a common problem in individuals with high blood sugar levels. Diabetes affects blood flow, leading to fluid retention and swelling in the legs.

High blood pressure diabetes link Persistently high blood pressure that remains uncontrolled despite medication or lifestyle changes could indicate the constriction of blood vessels due to excessive insulin in the body. This can be a symptom of the early stages of diabetes.

Thick or loose neck A noticeably thicker or looser neck than before may be linked to metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance. Fat accumulation around the neck increases the risk of diabetes. Fatty hump on the back of the neck A noticeable fatty hump (Buffalo Hump) on the back of the neck, especially near the shoulders, could indicate insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance. Besides diabetes, it may also be associated with Cushing’s syndrome, which can elevate blood sugar levels.

Diabetes develops gradually, but our bodies begin to signal us early on. If you notice these eight physical signs, don’t ignore them; consult a doctor promptly. Timely identification and proper care can control diabetes and enable a healthy life.