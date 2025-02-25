8-Year Research Reveals Secrets to Longevity: Scientists Identify 4 Simple Habits

An eight-year study conducted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Behaviour and Health in America further clarified these habits. This study involved 6,200 men and women, and it found that those who adopt these simple and effective habits live longer than others. The study also revealed that adopting these habits can reduce mortality rates by up to 80 percent. Let’s learn about the four important habits suggested by scientists that can increase your lifespan:

Stay away from smoking: Scientific habits to increase lifespan Scientists believe that the biggest secret to achieving a long lifespan lies in quitting smoking. This harmful habit damages vital organs such as the lungs and heart, increasing the risk of cancer, heart disease, and stroke. According to the CDC, smoking and secondhand smoke cause more than 480,000 deaths in the US every year. Quitting smoking not only reduces the risk of premature death but also protects against many other serious illnesses.

Maintain a healthy weight Obesity has become a major problem today, and it can have many negative effects on health. Excess weight increases the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and bone problems. According to Johns Hopkins research, people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of less than 25 are the healthiest. It is also important to control visceral fat, as it accumulates around internal organs such as the heart and liver and can increase the risk of premature death.

Exercise regularly Exercise is extremely important for a healthy lifestyle. At least 30 minutes of physical activity daily can improve your physical and mental health. Johns Hopkins researchers say that this activity can be divided into smaller parts, such as a 10-minute walk in the morning, 10 minutes in the afternoon, and a 10-minute walk at night. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and cancer, and the risk of premature death can be reduced by up to 30 per cent.