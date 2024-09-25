scriptSpecial test will detect heart attack 30 years in advance | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Special test will detect heart attack 30 years in advance

American doctors claim to have discovered a new method of research.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Predicting the risk of heart attack or stroke in a person has been quite challenging so far. A team of American doctors has claimed to have discovered a new method in their research, through which the exact prediction of heart disease and stroke risk can be made 30 years in advance. The research published in The New England Journal of Medicine journal states that this is a type of blood test, which checks for three markers. Doctors were previously dependent on only one marker for checking heart disease, known as LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can accumulate in the walls of the arteries, making them narrow and hard. This condition, known as atherosclerosis, increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Three decades of research add two markers

The lead author of the research, Dr. Paul Ridker, says that the LDL cholesterol test does not reveal how healthy a person’s heart is. During three decades of research, doctors added two more biomarkers – C-reactive protein (CRP) and lipoprotein. CRP indicates inflammation in the arteries, while high levels of lipoprotein increase the risk of heart attack and stroke in the future.

Game-changer in predicting heart attack

The research included nearly 30,000 American women. Women with high LDL cholesterol levels, as well as high CRP and lipoprotein levels, were found to be at a higher risk of developing heart disease. The new blood test can be a game-changer in predicting heart attack and stroke risk, reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

