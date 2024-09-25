Special test will detect heart attack 30 years in advance

Three decades of research add two markers The lead author of the research, Dr. Paul Ridker, says that the LDL cholesterol test does not reveal how healthy a person’s heart is. During three decades of research, doctors added two more biomarkers – C-reactive protein (CRP) and lipoprotein. CRP indicates inflammation in the arteries, while high levels of lipoprotein increase the risk of heart attack and stroke in the future.

Game-changer in predicting heart attack The research included nearly 30,000 American women. Women with high LDL cholesterol levels, as well as high CRP and lipoprotein levels, were found to be at a higher risk of developing heart disease. The new blood test can be a game-changer in predicting heart attack and stroke risk, reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.