scriptAI Predicts Biological Age from Five Drops of Blood | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

AI Predicts Biological Age from Five Drops of Blood

Japanese scientists have developed an AI technology capable of estimating a person’s true biological age. This technology could represent a significant step forward in preventing aging. Learn how this AI model works.

BharatMar 17, 2025 / 10:55 am

Patrika Desk

AI Predicts Biological Age

AI Predicts Biological Age

Blood test for ageing process: A person’s age can be assessed not only in years but also based on their body’s actual condition. Scientists at Osaka University, Japan, have developed a new AI (AI biological age test) technology that can estimate a person’s true biological age using only five drops of blood. This method assesses the body’s actual age rather than simply counting the years since a person’s birth.

How does this AI model work?

Scientists have developed a deep neural network to analyse 22 major steroids and their interactions. This model detects the body’s actual biological age by understanding the metabolism of steroid hormones.

Cortisol and stress hormone: Cortisol impact on aging

The research found that cortisol, known as the stress hormone, plays a significant role in increasing biological age. When cortisol levels in the body double, biological age increases by approximately 1.5 times. This means that long-term stress can contribute to accelerated ageing.
The biggest advantage of this new technology is that it can help in the early detection of age-related diseases. In addition to individual health monitoring, it may also be able to suggest customized health programs and lifestyle changes in the future.

What is important for the future?

Stress management: Since stress can affect biological age, adopting techniques such as yoga, meditation, and exercise can be beneficial.

Healthy diet: Consuming nutritious food and antioxidants helps maintain a healthy body.
Regular health check-ups: This technology allows for regular monitoring of biological age, enabling the adoption of a suitable lifestyle.

Could this be a future game-changer?

Experts believe that in the future, this AI model will not only help in individual health monitoring but may also assist in slowing down ageing and promoting longevity.
This new technology could revolutionize our understanding of the ageing process. Scientists hope that this discovery will help people live healthier and more balanced lives.

News / Health / AI Predicts Biological Age from Five Drops of Blood

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

National News

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

in 3 hours

PCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Leads to ₹739 Crore Loss

Sports

PCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Leads to ₹739 Crore Loss

in 3 hours

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

National News

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

in 4 hours

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

Sports

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

in 5 hours

Latest Health

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

Weight Loss

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

2 days ago

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

Health

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

2 days ago

Is Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed

Health

Is Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed

3 days ago

Regular Blood Donation May Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

Health

Regular Blood Donation May Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.