AI Predicts Biological Age from Five Drops of Blood

How does this AI model work? Scientists have developed a deep neural network to analyse 22 major steroids and their interactions. This model detects the body’s actual biological age by understanding the metabolism of steroid hormones.

Cortisol and stress hormone: Cortisol impact on aging The research found that cortisol, known as the stress hormone, plays a significant role in increasing biological age. When cortisol levels in the body double, biological age increases by approximately 1.5 times. This means that long-term stress can contribute to accelerated ageing.

The biggest advantage of this new technology is that it can help in the early detection of age-related diseases. In addition to individual health monitoring, it may also be able to suggest customized health programs and lifestyle changes in the future.

What is important for the future? Stress management: Since stress can affect biological age, adopting techniques such as yoga, meditation, and exercise can be beneficial. Healthy diet: Consuming nutritious food and antioxidants helps maintain a healthy body.

Regular health check-ups: This technology allows for regular monitoring of biological age, enabling the adoption of a suitable lifestyle. Could this be a future game-changer? Experts believe that in the future, this AI model will not only help in individual health monitoring but may also assist in slowing down ageing and promoting longevity.

This new technology could revolutionize our understanding of the ageing process. Scientists hope that this discovery will help people live healthier and more balanced lives.