Health

Alzheimer Breakthrough: Major Discovery by Indian Scientists

Scientists at the Agharkar Research Institute in Pune have developed new molecules for the treatment of Alzheimer.

JaipurOct 26, 2024 / 11:56 am

Patrika Desk

Alzheimer disease treatment: India is moving towards another significant achievement in the field of science and technology. Scientists at the Agharkar Research Institute in Pune have developed new types of molecules for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. These molecules are effective in treating this neurodegenerative disease and bring new hope for patients suffering from it.

Alzheimer: A serious neurological problem

Alzheimer is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 70% of cases. Worldwide, around 55 million people suffer from dementia, with the majority affected by Alzheimer. This disease occurs due to an imbalance of certain hormones in the brain, gradually impacting a person’s memory, thinking ability, and behaviour.

High Synthetic Yield and New Reaction Technology

The team at the Agharkar Research Institute has developed new non-toxic molecules using synthetic, computational, and in-vitro studies. This process involves a fast one-pot, three-component reaction, enabling the production of high synthetic yield molecules. The efficacy and cytotoxicity of these molecules were tested using in-vitro screening methods.

Effect of Molecules on Cholinesterase Enzymes

Scientists have found that these molecules are effective against cholinesterase enzymes, which increase the availability of acetylcholine, a chemical messenger in the body. This chemical helps improve memory and can be used to treat Alzheimer and Parkinson’s diseases. The molecules have also shown stability when in contact with amino acids, which is a significant indication of their effectiveness.

New Possibilities for Dual Anti-Cholinesterase Drugs

According to researchers, these molecules can be used to develop dual anti-cholinesterase drugs in combination with other medications for the treatment of Alzheimer disease. This could lead to more effective treatment options for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Future Possibilities

Researchers believe that this discovery is a significant step forward in the treatment of Alzheimer disease. These new molecules can be further optimized to develop effective anti-AD ligands. This research by the Agharkar Research Institute is an inspiration to the global scientific community and could lead to even more significant breakthroughs in the future.

Alzheimer Breakthrough: Major Discovery by Indian Scientists

