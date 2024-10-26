Alzheimer Breakthrough: Major Discovery by Indian Scientists

Alzheimer: A serious neurological problem Alzheimer is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 70% of cases. Worldwide, around 55 million people suffer from dementia, with the majority affected by Alzheimer. This disease occurs due to an imbalance of certain hormones in the brain, gradually impacting a person’s memory, thinking ability, and behaviour.

High Synthetic Yield and New Reaction Technology The team at the Agharkar Research Institute has developed new non-toxic molecules using synthetic, computational, and in-vitro studies. This process involves a fast one-pot, three-component reaction, enabling the production of high synthetic yield molecules. The efficacy and cytotoxicity of these molecules were tested using in-vitro screening methods.

Effect of Molecules on Cholinesterase Enzymes Scientists have found that these molecules are effective against cholinesterase enzymes, which increase the availability of acetylcholine, a chemical messenger in the body. This chemical helps improve memory and can be used to treat Alzheimer and Parkinson’s diseases. The molecules have also shown stability when in contact with amino acids, which is a significant indication of their effectiveness.

New Possibilities for Dual Anti-Cholinesterase Drugs According to researchers, these molecules can be used to develop dual anti-cholinesterase drugs in combination with other medications for the treatment of Alzheimer disease. This could lead to more effective treatment options for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.