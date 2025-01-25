scriptAndropause in Men: Symptoms and Prevention Tips | Latest News | Patrika News
Andropause in Men: Symptoms and Prevention Tips

Andropause in Men: Andropause, often referred to as the male menopause, is a condition that can affect men as they age.

Jan 25, 2025

Patrika Desk

Andropause in Men: While menopause is a well-known issue affecting women after a certain age, men experience a similar condition called andropause. According to NCBI, andropause means a decrease in sexual satisfaction. Let’s understand what andropause is in men and how it can be prevented.

What is Andropause in Men

According to senior urologists, male menopause, which we call andropause, is not the same as female menopause. In andropause, testosterone hormone levels gradually decrease with age in men, typically observed after the age of 50.

Symptoms of Andropause in Men

Some common symptoms that may appear when men experience andropause include decreased libido, mood swings, reduced muscle mass, increased fat, and hearing problems. However, it’s important to note that these symptoms are not solely indicative of andropause; stress, underlying health conditions, or lifestyle factors could also be contributing causes.

Andropause prevention measures

Doctors advise adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent andropause. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and stress management can help mitigate the effects of andropause. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided. Regular health check-ups are also crucial.

Effects of Andropause

Erectile Dysfunction

Andropause can lead to erectile dysfunction. The decrease in testosterone levels disrupts the nervous system’s function, resulting in this problem. However, this is not necessarily the case for all men.
Impact on Mental Health

Andropause negatively impacts men’s mental health, potentially causing irritability, depression, lack of self-confidence, and marital problems.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical speciality for any medication, treatment, or prescription.

