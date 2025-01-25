Andropause in Men: Symptoms and Prevention Tips

What is Andropause in Men According to senior urologists, male menopause, which we call andropause, is not the same as female menopause. In andropause, testosterone hormone levels gradually decrease with age in men, typically observed after the age of 50.

Symptoms of Andropause in Men Some common symptoms that may appear when men experience andropause include decreased libido, mood swings, reduced muscle mass, increased fat, and hearing problems. However, it’s important to note that these symptoms are not solely indicative of andropause; stress, underlying health conditions, or lifestyle factors could also be contributing causes.

Andropause prevention measures Doctors advise adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent andropause. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and stress management can help mitigate the effects of andropause. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided. Regular health check-ups are also crucial.

Effects of Andropause Erectile Dysfunction Andropause can lead to erectile dysfunction. The decrease in testosterone levels disrupts the nervous system’s function, resulting in this problem. However, this is not necessarily the case for all men.

Impact on Mental Health Andropause negatively impacts men’s mental health, potentially causing irritability, depression, lack of self-confidence, and marital problems. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical speciality for any medication, treatment, or prescription.