Appendix Cancer on the Rise in Gen X and Older Millennials

Appendix Cancer: Appendix cancer, also known as appendiceal cancer, is often overlooked and usually discovered incidentally. For a long time, it was considered extremely rare, a medical rarity in textbooks. However, recent research suggests it is silently rising in younger populations. New research indicates that the rate of appendix cancer is increasing among younger people, including many under 50. Those born after 1970, particularly Gen X and older Millennials, are seeing rates three to four times higher than those born in the 1940s.