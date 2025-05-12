Are Mobile Gadgets Harming Children's Eyesight? Crucial Information for Parents

The increasing habit of screen time is rapidly increasing eye problems in children. Specifically, diseases like myopia (nearsightedness) and digital eye strain are on the rise. Let’s understand how these gadgets are dangerous for children’s eyes and what precautions parents should take.

What is the effect of looking at mobiles on children’s eyes? Eye fatigue and dryness – Prolonged screen time causes children’s eyes to tire. While focusing on the screen, children blink less, reducing moisture in their eyes. This can lead to burning, dryness, and sometimes pain in the eyes. This is also called digital eye strain.

Risk of Myopia (Nearsightedness) – Excessive screen time at a young age can cause myopia, where distant objects appear blurry. Focusing on the small screen of a mobile phone for extended periods puts pressure on the eye muscles, which can weaken vision. Many studies show that cases of myopia are increasing rapidly in children, and a major reason for this is the excessive use of gadgets.

Harmful effects of blue light – Blue light emitted from mobile and tablet screens is harmful to the eyes. It can damage the retina, and prolonged exposure can worsen vision problems. Using mobiles at night also affects sleep because blue light keeps the brain active and disrupts the sleep cycle.

Need for glasses at a young age – Due to excessive use of gadgets, even young children are needing glasses. The bright light of the screen and constant focus on it can weaken eyesight, leading to vision problems at a young age.

Other harms of mobile gadgets Reduced concentration – Excessive screen time affects children’s concentration and learning ability. They get bored easily and are unable to focus on their studies. Reduction in physical activities – Due to mobile addiction, children shy away from playing outdoors or participating in physical activities, affecting their physical development.

Sleep problems – Using mobiles at night impairs sleep quality, causing children to be tired and irritable in the morning. Saving sight from screens Essential tips for parents – Parents can adopt the measures mentioned below to protect their children’s eyes and prevent the harmful effects of gadgets.

Limit screen time – Children’s screen time should not exceed 1-2 hours per day. Keep young children (under 2 years) completely away from mobiles or tablets. Schedule time for studies and play after school to reduce gadget use.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule – Every 20 minutes, ask children to take a 20-second break, during which they look at something 20 meters away. This rests the eyes and reduces fatigue. Maintain correct distance and lighting – There should be a minimum distance of 25-30 centimeters between the mobile and the eyes. Reduce screen brightness and avoid using mobiles in the dark. The room should have adequate lighting to avoid straining the eyes.

Use a blue light filter – Turn on the blue light filter settings on the mobile. If the child uses the screen for a long time, blue light blocking glasses can also be used.

Encourage outdoor play – Encourage children to play outdoors or spend time in nature for at least 1-2 hours daily. This keeps their eyes healthy and reduces the risk of myopia. Regular eye check-ups – Get children’s eyes checked every 6-12 months, especially if they regularly use gadgets. Early detection can help identify and correct problems in time.

Create gadget-free time – Set aside a few hours at home when no one uses gadgets. Completely stop using mobiles at the dining table or before bedtime. Disclaimer: This article is for general information and awareness. Consult an ophthalmologist for any health problem.