Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

Asthma Diet Restrictions: Shortness of Breath Worsening? These Five Dangerous Foods on Your Plate Could Be the Cause

Asthma is a respiratory illness that causes difficulty in breathing. Certain food items can exacerbate this problem, and to avoid this, you should remove these five things from your plate.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Asthma (Image: Freepik)

Asthma Diet Restrictions: People suffering from asthma should pay special attention to their diet along with their medications. Medicines only keep asthma under control, but avoiding certain foods acts as a lifesaver in asthma, as they increase inflammation, allergies, and phlegm in the body, which makes asthma symptoms more active. In a disease like asthma, prevention is more important than treatment. If you have asthma, know about 5 such food items that you can avoid to keep your lungs healthy even with this serious illness. Asthma directly affects the lungs. What to avoid in case of asthma?

High Sodium Foods

If you have asthma, you should avoid eating foods high in sodium. Consuming too much salt can worsen asthma problems. When you eat very salty food, the airways become more sensitive. This means that such people can have difficulty breathing quickly and the risk of asthma attacks increases. Therefore, keep salty snacks (chips, bhujia) and packaged foods away from your diet.

Foods Containing Sulfites

Sulfites are chemicals used to keep food fresh and prevent their colour from deteriorating. Some people suffering from asthma are more sensitive to sulfites, which can trigger sudden asthma symptoms. Foods containing sulfites include dried fruits, alcohol, bottled lemon juice, and some types of pickles.

Fast Food

Fast foods like chips, packaged snacks, and deep-fried foods are factory-prepared. They lack nutrition and are rich in harmful fats and sodium. Such foods increase inflammation in the body, which further exacerbates asthma symptoms.

Excessive Dairy Products

Dairy products include milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter. While they do not harm all asthma patients, their consumption should still be limited. Dairy products can sometimes increase phlegm, which can accumulate in the lungs and throat, causing difficulty in breathing.

Common Allergens

Peanut products and some aquatic foods like shrimp, crab, and oysters are common allergens. If you are allergic to a particular item, your body may react severely to its consumption, which can sometimes lead to an asthma attack. If this happens, stop eating it immediately and consult a doctor.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 04:11 pm

English News / Health / Asthma Diet Restrictions: Shortness of Breath Worsening? These Five Dangerous Foods on Your Plate Could Be the Cause

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Why Sinus Issues Worsen in Winter: Five Preventive Tips from a Homeopathic Doctor

Health

Weekly Momo Consumption May Spike Risk of High BP and Heart Attack by Up to 10 Times

Health

First Human Death from H5N5 Virus Recorded Globally! Understand Why This Virus is So Dangerous

Deadly Melioidosis Virus Spreading Among Farmers in MP
Health

Hair Growth: Want Thick and Long Hair? Add These Five Vitamins to Your Diet

Hair growth
Health

10-3-2-1 Trend Explained: Why It’s Going Viral and How It Helps

Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.