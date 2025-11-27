Asthma Diet Restrictions: Shortness of Breath Worsening? These Five Dangerous Foods on Your Plate Could Be the Cause

Asthma Diet Restrictions: People suffering from asthma should pay special attention to their diet along with their medications. Medicines only keep asthma under control, but avoiding certain foods acts as a lifesaver in asthma, as they increase inflammation, allergies, and phlegm in the body, which makes asthma symptoms more active. In a disease like asthma, prevention is more important than treatment. If you have asthma, know about 5 such food items that you can avoid to keep your lungs healthy even with this serious illness. Asthma directly affects the lungs. What to avoid in case of asthma?