Asthma Diet Restrictions: Shortness of Breath Worsening? These Five Dangerous Foods on Your Plate Could Be the Cause

Asthma (Image: Freepik)
Asthma Diet Restrictions: People suffering from asthma should pay special attention to their diet along with their medications. Medicines only keep asthma under control, but avoiding certain foods acts as a lifesaver in asthma, as they increase inflammation, allergies, and phlegm in the body, which makes asthma symptoms more active. In a disease like asthma, prevention is more important than treatment. If you have asthma, know about 5 such food items that you can avoid to keep your lungs healthy even with this serious illness. Asthma directly affects the lungs. What to avoid in case of asthma?
If you have asthma, you should avoid eating foods high in sodium. Consuming too much salt can worsen asthma problems. When you eat very salty food, the airways become more sensitive. This means that such people can have difficulty breathing quickly and the risk of asthma attacks increases. Therefore, keep salty snacks (chips, bhujia) and packaged foods away from your diet.
Sulfites are chemicals used to keep food fresh and prevent their colour from deteriorating. Some people suffering from asthma are more sensitive to sulfites, which can trigger sudden asthma symptoms. Foods containing sulfites include dried fruits, alcohol, bottled lemon juice, and some types of pickles.
Fast foods like chips, packaged snacks, and deep-fried foods are factory-prepared. They lack nutrition and are rich in harmful fats and sodium. Such foods increase inflammation in the body, which further exacerbates asthma symptoms.
Dairy products include milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter. While they do not harm all asthma patients, their consumption should still be limited. Dairy products can sometimes increase phlegm, which can accumulate in the lungs and throat, causing difficulty in breathing.
Peanut products and some aquatic foods like shrimp, crab, and oysters are common allergens. If you are allergic to a particular item, your body may react severely to its consumption, which can sometimes lead to an asthma attack. If this happens, stop eating it immediately and consult a doctor.
