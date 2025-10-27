Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Check Hospital List and Eligibility Online

Image: Patrika
PMJAY: Under the Central Government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), any individual can now check online from home whether they are eligible for the scheme and which nearby hospitals are registered under it. First, visit the official website https://hospitals.pmjay.gov.in// Search/. Click on the Find Hospital option. Fill in the details of the state, district, and hospital.
After this, click on Search. A list of all registered hospitals in your area will appear. To avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, it is important to know whether you are eligible for this scheme. This process is completely online. You can check your eligibility yourself. Visit the website https://pmjay.gov.in/. After this, click on the Am I Eligible option and fill in the information. You will know whether you are eligible for free treatment under this scheme.
Big NewsView All
Alwar
Rajasthan
Trending