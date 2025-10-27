Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Check Hospital List and Eligibility Online

After this, click on Search. A list of all registered hospitals in your area will appear. To avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, it is important to know whether you are eligible for this scheme. This process is completely online. You can check your eligibility yourself. Visit the website https://pmjay.gov.in/. After this, click on the Am I Eligible option and fill in the information. You will know whether you are eligible for free treatment under this scheme.