Back Pain: Add these five yoga asanas to your daily routine for relief

Today, we are bringing you some yoga asanas that can help you get relief from back pain. These yoga asanas provide relaxation to the muscles and increase flexibility. If you practice them regularly, your spine will become stronger, and you will get relief from back pain.

Beneficial in back pain Shalabhasana This is also known as the locust pose. To do this, you need to lie on your stomach and lift your legs and chest. This asana strengthens the back muscles and increases flexibility. Regular practice of this asana provides relief from back pain.

Marjari Asana To do this asana, first sit in Vajrayana. Then, put gentle pressure on your hands and lift your hips, making a 90-degree angle between your knees. This asana makes the neck, back, and spine flexible and helps in reducing pain.

Bala Asana To do Bala Asana, first sit in vajrasana, then lift your hands and take them back, and bend forward, placing your head on the ground. This asana provides relaxation to the shoulders, back, neck, waist, and hips, and reduces tension.

Bhujang Asana To do Bhujang Asana, lie on your stomach and place your hands near your shoulders, then lift your body up. This asana helps in improving digestion, reducing weight, strengthening back muscles, and providing relief from pain.

Ardha Matsyendra Asana To do this asana, first sit in dandasana. Then, bend your left leg and place it on the ground above your right knee. This asana helps in reducing pain and stiffness in the arms, shoulders, back, and neck.

