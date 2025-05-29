scriptBlack Salt vs Rock Salt: Which Salt is Healthier? | Latest News | Patrika News
Black Salt vs Rock Salt: Which Salt is Healthier?

Both rock salt and black salt are types of salt used for flavour and health benefits in food. Let’s find out which one is more beneficial for maintaining good health.

May 29, 2025 / 12:41 pm

Patrika Desk

In Indian cuisine, salt is not only a flavour enhancer but also holds a significant place due to its medicinal properties. Black Salt and Rock Salt are both integral parts of our diet and offer various health benefits. Therefore, understanding which is more beneficial in terms of taste and health becomes crucial.

Rock Salt

Rock salt, known as Sendha Namak in Hindi, is naturally rich in minerals and differs significantly from sea salt. It is extracted from mines and is completely pure, without any adulterants or chemicals. It undergoes minimal processing, retaining its natural form. It is particularly used during fasts or religious observances as it is considered sattvic and pure.

Rock Salt Benefits

Aids Digestion: Rock Salt helps boost digestive enzymes, facilitating easier and better digestion.

Detoxification: It aids in removing toxins from the body, improving liver and kidney function.

Regulates Blood Pressure: It is considered a slightly better option for high blood pressure patients due to its lower sodium content compared to regular salt.
Beneficial for Skin: It provides relief from skin problems like itching and burning and is also used as a bath salt.

Side effects

Harmful in Excess: Uncontrolled consumption can also increase blood pressure.
Impact on Kidneys: Excessive intake can put pressure on the kidneys, especially for those already suffering from kidney disease.

Black Salt

Black Salt, also known as Kala Namak, is a type of mineral salt found mostly in India, Nepal, and parts of Pakistan. It is known for its distinctive sulphurous taste and odour. It holds special significance in Ayurveda, considered beneficial for digestion and other physical problems.

Black Salt Benefits

Beneficial for the Digestive System: Black Salt provides significant relief from gas, indigestion, and acidity.

Rich in Iron: It naturally contains a high amount of iron, making it beneficial for those suffering from anaemia (iron deficiency).
Lower Sodium Option: Its lower sodium content makes it slightly safer than common salt for those with high blood pressure.

Helpful in Respiratory Problems: It has traditionally been used for throat and lung problems.

Black Salt Side effects

Excessive Consumption: Long-term excessive consumption can also cause sodium imbalance in the body.

Effect on Kidneys: Kidney patients should consume it in limited quantities, otherwise, it can be harmful.

Which is More Beneficial

Both rock salt and black salt are beneficial in their own ways and are considered advantageous for health. If you want to maintain mineral balance in the body and are looking for pure salt, Rock Salt is a better option. However, if you are troubled by digestive problems and need iron, Black Salt may be more beneficial.
But it depends on your physical condition, health needs, and dietary habits as to which salt is more suitable for you. The most important thing is that any type of salt should be consumed in moderation, as excessive amounts can be harmful to the body.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

