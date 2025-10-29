Baldness Cure: Scientists Develop Unique Serum to Regrow Hair in Just 20 Days

Scientists have patented their serum, and it could be tested on humans soon. Professor Lin explained that oleic acid and palmitoleic acid are naturally derived fatty acids. They are found not only in our fat tissues but also in many vegetable oils. Therefore, they can be used safely and the serum could be very effective in tackling hair loss problems in the future. He added that the next step of the research is to use the serum on human scalps, and after successful trials, the serum can be introduced to the market.