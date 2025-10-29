Baldness Cure: Scientists Develop Unique Serum to Regrow Hair in Just 20 Days

Baldness Cure (Credit: bodycraft)
Baldness Cure: If you are troubled by hair loss or baldness, there is good news for you. Scientists have claimed to have found a revolutionary cure for baldness. Scientists at National Taiwan University have developed a cutting-edge serum, the effects of which are visible in less than three weeks. Scientists used this serum on mice and found that hair started growing rapidly on the mice's bodies in just 20 days. This serum may soon be available for humans as well.
According to a report published in 'The Sun', this serum activated the fat cells in the mice's skin, leading to rapid regrowth of hair follicles. Scientists say that the serum developed by them contains naturally derived fatty acids, which do not cause any kind of irritation to the skin. This serum could soon be available in the market as a skincare product.
Professor Sung-Jan Lin, who played a key role in this research, also used the serum himself. He said, 'I applied this serum to my legs for three weeks, and the results were very impressive. I observed hair growth on my legs.' Lin and his team were inspired by a process called hypertrichosis, a condition where excessive hair growth occurs due to skin injury or irritation.
Scientists shaved small patches of hair on the bodies of mice and applied a stimulant called Dodecyl Sulfate, which caused eczema on their skin. Within just 10 to 11 days, new hair began to grow in the areas where the serum was applied. In contrast, no hair growth was observed in the parts of the skin where the serum was not applied. Scientists say that this method of inducing eczema helps in hair regrowth. The stimulant prompts immune cells to migrate to the layer of fat beneath the skin. This process signals the fat cells to release fatty acids, which are then absorbed by follicle stem cells, initiating hair growth.
Researchers stated that these results indicate that skin injury not only causes irritation or inflammation in the tissue but also stimulates hair regrowth. Keeping this in mind, scientists attempted to understand the effect of fatty acids without the use of any stimulants. Therefore, they prepared serums by dissolving different fatty acids, such as oleic and palmitoleic acid, in alcohol. They found that these serums effectively promote hair growth, and notably, no stimulant was required for this.
Scientists have patented their serum, and it could be tested on humans soon. Professor Lin explained that oleic acid and palmitoleic acid are naturally derived fatty acids. They are found not only in our fat tissues but also in many vegetable oils. Therefore, they can be used safely and the serum could be very effective in tackling hair loss problems in the future. He added that the next step of the research is to use the serum on human scalps, and after successful trials, the serum can be introduced to the market.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle