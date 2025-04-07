Beat the Heat: Cool Tips to Prevent Heat Stroke, Dehydration and Sunstroke

How to Prevent Heat Stroke Heat stroke is one of the most dangerous problems of summer. It can occur when the body’s temperature suddenly rises sharply and the body is unable to regulate it.

Preventive Tips : – Avoid going out between 12 pm and 4 pm. – Wear light, cotton, and loose clothing. – Use an umbrella, hat, or scarf when going outside. – Drink plenty of water, lemonade, buttermilk, and coconut water.

Dehydration In summer, excessive sweating reduces the body’s water and salt levels. This affects energy levels, skin, and kidneys. Preventive Tips : – Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

– Consume electrolyte drinks or ORS. – Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Beware of Food Poisoning In summer, food and drinks spoil quickly, leading to common stomach ailments like food poisoning and diarrhoea.

Preventive Tips – Do not eat stale or open food. – Avoid street food. – Eat fresh, homemade food. – Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating. Heat Stroke: The risk of heat stroke is higher these days Heat and sweat cause small red bumps on the body, known as prickly heat. Sunburn and tanning are also common problems.

Preventive Tips: – Take a cold bath. – Apply a Multani mitti or sandalwood paste. – Use aloe vera gel on the skin. – Don’t forget to apply sunscreen. Mental Fatigue Hot weather affects not only the body but also the mind. Fatigue, irritability, and insomnia are common problems.

Preventive Tips : – Take some time out to relax during the day. – Practice yoga, pranayama, and meditation. – Include light exercise in your daily routine. – Get enough sleep and keep your body cool.

Advice: Vigilance and prudence are essential to beat the heat. Take precautions and stay hydrated so that you can enjoy this season and stay healthy. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medicine or treatment.