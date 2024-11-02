scriptBeat Vitamin B6 deficiency with these fruits | Latest News | Patrika News
Beat Vitamin B6 deficiency with these fruits

Our body remains healthy only when it gets all the essential nutrients. If there is a deficiency of any nutrient, various diseases can occur. Similarly, Vitamin B6 is essential for our body. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin B6, you can consume these fruits.

Vitamin B6 is essential for our body to function properly and remain healthy. The deficiency of vitamins can lead to various health problems. Vitamin B6 is an essential nutrient for our body. Its deficiency can cause fatigue, weakness, irritability, and anaemia. Therefore, it is essential to consume foods rich in Vitamin B6 to avoid these problems. Some fruits can fulfil the deficiency of Vitamin B6.

Papaya

Papaya is an excellent source of antioxidants, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B6. Consuming one cup of papaya provides 0.1 milligrams of Vitamin B6, which strengthens the immune system and keeps the digestive system healthy.
Mango

Mango is an excellent source of Vitamin B6, which improves blood circulation and keeps the heart healthy.

Strawberry

Strawberry is rich in Vitamin B6 and antioxidants, which help to improve skin health and boost blood circulation.
Coconut

Fresh coconut helps to balance the level of Vitamin B6 in the body, which increases energy and activates metabolism.

Pineapple

Pineapple has properties that improve digestion and is rich in Vitamin B6, which helps to reduce stress and muscle fatigue.
Orange

Orange is an excellent source of Vitamin C and B6, which strengthens the immune system and keeps the skin healthy and glowing.

Banana

Banana, rich in Vitamin B6, helps to improve mental health and mood. One medium-sized banana provides approximately 0.4 milligrams of Vitamin B6. It also helps to improve digestion and increase energy.
Watermelon

Watermelon is rich in water and Vitamin B6, which helps to increase energy, maintain hydration, and strengthen mental health and the immune system.

