Beat Vitamin B6 deficiency with these fruits

Papaya Papaya is an excellent source of antioxidants, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B6. Consuming one cup of papaya provides 0.1 milligrams of Vitamin B6, which strengthens the immune system and keeps the digestive system healthy.

Mango Mango is an excellent source of Vitamin B6, which improves blood circulation and keeps the heart healthy. Strawberry Strawberry is rich in Vitamin B6 and antioxidants, which help to improve skin health and boost blood circulation.

Coconut Fresh coconut helps to balance the level of Vitamin B6 in the body, which increases energy and activates metabolism. Pineapple Pineapple has properties that improve digestion and is rich in Vitamin B6, which helps to reduce stress and muscle fatigue.

Orange Orange is an excellent source of Vitamin C and B6, which strengthens the immune system and keeps the skin healthy and glowing. Banana Banana, rich in Vitamin B6, helps to improve mental health and mood. One medium-sized banana provides approximately 0.4 milligrams of Vitamin B6. It also helps to improve digestion and increase energy.

Watermelon Watermelon is rich in water and Vitamin B6, which helps to increase energy, maintain hydration, and strengthen mental health and the immune system.