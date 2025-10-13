Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome: Brain Stroke Risk During Hair Wash, Know How

Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome: We often visit beauty parlours or salons to relax or enhance our appearance. Hair washes, massages, or hair treatments make us feel refreshed. But did you know that this seemingly ordinary process can sometimes lead to serious health risks? In medical science, this is known as Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome. It is a rare but dangerous condition that can occur while getting a hair wash at a salon.
This is a medical condition where keeping the neck tilted backwards for an extended period at the hair wash basin puts pressure on the neck's nerves (vertebral arteries). These arteries supply blood to the back of our brain. When they are excessively stressed or injured, blood flow can be interrupted. This situation sometimes leads to a stroke (Brain Stroke). In simple terms, keeping the head in one position for a long time at the hair wash basin affects the blood flow to the brain, which can cause symptoms like dizziness, headache, blurred vision, or difficulty speaking.
Tilting the Neck Too Far Back: Placing the head at the hair wash basin puts the neck in an unnatural position, causing pressure on the nerves.
Remaining in the Same Position for a Long Time: During hair spa, colour, or treatments, the neck remains tilted for a long time, increasing the pressure.
Risk of Blood Clot Formation: Continuous pressure can damage the artery, and there is a possibility of blood clot formation.
Pre-existing Conditions: Individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or those who smoke are at a higher risk because their blood vessels are already weakened.
Place a towel or a small pillow under your neck during a hair wash to reduce the tilt. During long services, straighten your head periodically. If you feel dizzy, experience pain, or discomfort, inform the staff immediately. If you have blood pressure or other health problems, inform the parlour staff in advance.
