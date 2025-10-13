Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome: Brain Stroke Risk During Hair Wash, Know How

This is a medical condition where keeping the neck tilted backwards for an extended period at the hair wash basin puts pressure on the neck's nerves (vertebral arteries). These arteries supply blood to the back of our brain. When they are excessively stressed or injured, blood flow can be interrupted. This situation sometimes leads to a stroke (Brain Stroke). In simple terms, keeping the head in one position for a long time at the hair wash basin affects the blood flow to the brain, which can cause symptoms like dizziness, headache, blurred vision, or difficulty speaking.