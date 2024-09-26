scriptWater vs Sugary Drinks: What is Better for Your Health? | Latest News | Patrika News
Water vs Sugary Drinks: What is Better for Your Health?

Water vs Sugary Drinks: The increasing consumption of sugary drinks is contributing to an increase in health problems such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and tooth decay.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

Why Replacing Sugary Drinks with Water is Essential for Health

The increasing consumption of sugary drinks is contributing to an increase in health problems such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and tooth decay. According to a study, avoiding these problems by replacing sugary drinks with water (Water) can be a better option.

Causes of Increased Health Problems

Water vs. Sugary Drinks: Which is Better for Your Health?

Globally, the consumption of sugary drinks is increasing rapidly, leading to many health problems. Overconsumption of sugary drinks is a major cause of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

How Water Improves Health

Benefits of Drinking Water

Researchers at Virginia Tech, America, studied the healthy beverage guidelines of countries that introduced sugar taxes between 2000 and 2023. The study found that prioritizing water in national food guidelines and recommending healthy beverages instead of sugary drinks is a better option.

Government’s Role and Strategies

Governments can use the information from this study to evaluate recommendations for good hydration and discourage the consumption of sugary drinks. This requires improving the logical consistency, functionality, specificity, and visual content of the message.

International Guidance Impact

In 2023, out of 93 countries, 58 countries attempted to impose taxes on sugary drinks. Among them, 48 countries had guidelines that promoted water consumption and discouraged sugary drinks. Researchers ranked countries on a scale of 0 to 12 based on their recommendations for healthy hydration.

Study’s Key Findings

In this study, America scored a moderate 7, while Bolivia, Peru, and Brunei scored the highest. Lead researcher Nicole Levy said, “It’s essential to understand how sugar taxes align with national food-based guidelines that promote milk and other healthy beverages.”
Choosing water over sugary drinks not only benefits health but also aligns with health-related policies. People should adopt water as a healthy beverage and reduce their consumption of sugary drinks to live a long and healthy life.

