Benefits of Eating Gur Chana Every Day: Gur Chana (jaggery and chickpeas) is a traditional and healthy snack that is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. It contains essential nutrients like iron, potassium, and magnesium, which provide energy to the body and improve overall health.

New DelhiDec 26, 2024 / 03:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of Eating Gur Chana Every day: Gur Chana, a simple yet nutrient-rich food, is known in Indian traditions as a wholesome snack. This combination of jaggery (gur) and chickpeas (chana) is not only delicious but also provides the body with energy, nourishment, and numerous health benefits. This article highlights nine amazing benefits of eating Gur Chana that can help improve your health. Gur Chana

A Treasure Trove of Nutrients

Gur Chana is rich in essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, and magnesium. These nutrients promote the overall health and functioning of the body.

Helpful in Increasing Haemoglobin

Chickpeas are an excellent source of iron, and the nutrients present in jaggery help fight anaemia and improve haemoglobin levels.

Improves the Digestive System

The fibre present in Gur Chana improves digestion, prevents constipation, and improves gut health.

Immunity Booster

Both jaggery and chickpeas have immunity-boosting properties that help the body fight infections.

Natural Source of Energy

Jaggery is a natural source of carbohydrates and chickpeas contain protein. The combination of both provides you with energy throughout the day.

Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Chickpeas have a low glycemic index, and the complex carbohydrates present in Gur Chana help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Strengthens Bones

The calcium and magnesium present in jaggery and chickpeas contribute to bone strength and help prevent bone-related diseases.

Detoxifies the Body

Jaggery is a natural detoxifier that removes harmful toxins from the body and cleanses the liver.
Precautions

Diabetic patients should consume jaggery in limited quantities. If you are allergic to chickpeas, do not consume Gur Chana. In case of any doubt, consult a nutritionist.

