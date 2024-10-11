scriptHealth Benefits: Milk and Jaggery | Latest News | Patrika News
Health Benefits: Milk and Jaggery

What are the benefits of drinking Jaggery With Milk? Jaggery is beneficial for our health because it contains natural sugar.

JaipurOct 11, 2024 / 12:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of jaggery with milk: Mix this sweet thing with milk and drink it and see its miraculous benefits

Benefits of jaggery with milk: Mix this sweet thing with milk and drink it and see its miraculous benefits

We often add sugar to milk, which is harmful to us. But did you know that if we mix jaggery (jaggery with milk) with milk, what are its benefits? Jaggery is beneficial for our health because it contains natural sugar.

Benefits of jaggery with milk:

Better sleep: The nutrients present in jaggery help reduce stress, while milk provides calmness to the body. Drinking warm milk with jaggery after a busy day can give you a lot of relief. If you consume these two regularly, it will not only give you better sleep but also improve your health.
Relieves period pain: The calcium present in milk helps reduce muscle cramps, while the iron in jaggery helps alleviate anemia. Drinking warm milk with jaggery provides relief from period pain.

Benefits for bones: Milk is rich in calcium, which helps increase bone density, while the nutrients present in jaggery provide strength to the bones. If you want to strengthen your weak bones, the combination of milk and jaggery can be very beneficial.
Eliminates weakness: Drinking jaggery with milk is a natural and delicious way to eliminate fatigue. Milk contains calcium, which strengthens bones, while jaggery contains iron, which eliminates anemia in the body. The combination of these two provides energy and freshness.
Improves digestion: The elements present in jaggery help in better digestion of milk. If you have trouble digesting milk, then jaggery with milk can be beneficial for you. It helps keep the stomach clean and provides relief from constipation, gas, and other problems.

