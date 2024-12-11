Benefits of Walking for Memory: An Easy Way to Improve Memory in Older Age, Brisk Walking

Exercise Can Offer Benefits for Up to 24 Hours Researchers at University College London (UCL) found that people between 50 and 83 years of age who engaged in moderate to intense physical activities experienced better memory the next day.

The study also found that prolonged periods of inactivity can have a negative impact on memory. On the other hand, getting six hours or more of good sleep and minimizing inactivity can improve cognitive performance.

How Does Exercise Affect the Brain? According to the research led by Dr Mikaela Bloomberg, physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, stimulating the release of neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and dopamine, which help improve memory and cognitive functions.

It was previously believed that the effects of exercise are limited to a few hours. However, new research suggests that the benefits can last up to the next day. Sleep and Memory Connection The study also found that deep sleep is crucial for improving memory. Getting adequate sleep, especially deep sleep, helps rejuvenate the brain and strengthens memory.

What Did the Research Find? The data of 76 men and women studied, who wore activity trackers for eight days and participated in cognitive tests every day. The research found that intense exercises like brisk walking, dancing, or climbing stairs improved their memory instantly and in the long run. On the other hand, inactivity had a negative impact.