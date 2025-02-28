scriptBeware These Symptoms: An Impending Heart Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Beware These Symptoms: An Impending Heart Attack

Heart attack incidents are rising rapidly these days, especially among young people. However, there are certain symptoms that indicate an impending heart attack. Let’s find out what these symptoms are.

BharatFeb 28, 2025 / 03:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Heart attack symptoms and Warning Signs: Our heart is the most important organ of the body, the main part of the circulatory system. A healthy heart keeps the entire body healthy. But in recent years, the risk of heart disease has increased rapidly. Due to irregular lifestyles and unhealthy diets, incidents of heart-related diseases are increasing even among young people. Therefore, everyone should take care of their heart.

Signs of heart health

Now the question arises, how do we know if our heart is healthy or not? Let’s know about the symptoms that our body gives as signals.

Normal Heart Rate 60-80 Beats Per Minute

The heart rate of a healthy person is 60 to 100 beats per minute at rest. Stress, anxiety, medications, and physical exertion can affect this. If your heart rate remains between 60 and 80 beats per minute, it is considered a good sign. This indicates that your heart is functioning smoothly and is not working too hard.

Staying energetic is also a good sign

A major sign of a healthy heart is that you feel energetic and do not get tired easily. If you often feel tired or get tired quickly while climbing stairs, walking, or doing light work, it could be a sign of a heart-related problem.

Keep an eye on blood pressure

Having normal blood pressure is a sign of a healthy heart. Blood pressure less than 120/80 mm Hg is considered normal. If your systolic blood pressure is 130 or higher and diastolic blood pressure is 90 or higher, it is a sign that extra pressure is being put on the heart. It is necessary to get your blood pressure checked regularly.

Heart attack symptoms: Do not ignore these symptoms

Chest pain or heaviness: This can be a serious sign of heart disease.

Difficulty in breathing: Shortness of breath after a little exertion can be a sign of a heart problem.
Irregular heartbeat : A very fast or slow heartbeat can be a cause for concern.

Regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and health check-ups are essential for maintaining a healthy heart. If you experience the above symptoms in your body, consult a doctor immediately. Taking care of heart health is an investment that will prove beneficial in the long run.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medicine or treatment.

