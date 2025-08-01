1 August 2025,

Friday

Health

Beyond Alcohol: 5 Foods That Can Damage Your Liver

Liver Damaging Foods: Top 5 Foods That Harm Your Liver. Learn how these foods increase the risk of fatty liver and cirrhosis? Find easy tips to keep your liver healthy in this guide.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

foods that damage liver health
foods that damage liver (photo- freepik)

The liver is a vital organ in our body. It plays a crucial role in digestion, storing nutrients, removing waste, and fighting diseases. Maintaining a healthy liver is therefore essential. However, we often consume foods daily that weaken our liver.

If we don't pay attention to our diet, we may develop serious illnesses like fatty liver, liver inflammation, or liver cancer. People often believe that only alcohol damages the liver, but the truth is that some common foods we eat daily also cause significant harm. Let's find out which five foods these are.

Excessive Sweet Foods and Sugary Drinks

Such as cold drinks, cakes, biscuits, sweets, and packaged juices. These items contain a lot of sugar. When we consume too much sugar, it converts into fat, which accumulates in the liver. This increases the burden on the liver and causes it to deteriorate.

Fried and Oily Food

Such as samosas, pakoras, French fries, burgers, etc. These foods are very high in oil and fat. The liver has to work very hard to digest them. Gradually, the liver weakens. Steamed or boiled food is better for the liver.

Excessive Meat or Processed Meat

Foods like beef, pork, sausages, and canned meats contain high levels of salt and fat. The liver has to work harder to digest them. Instead, consume lighter proteins such as lentils, eggs, fish, or chicken.

High-Salt Foods

Such as chips, salty snacks, packaged soups, or canned food. These contain excessive salt. This causes water retention in the body and increases pressure on the liver. Low-salt home-cooked food is better for the liver.

Maida-Based Items and White Bread

Such as white bread, maida pasta, white rice, and cakes. These quickly convert into sugar and accumulate as fat in the liver. Instead, consume oats, brown bread, and brown rice.

01 Aug 2025 03:19 pm

