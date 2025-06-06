Bharti Singh's Health: Fever, Dengue, Kidney Stones – A Look Back at Seven Years of Health Issues

Bharti Singh Latest Health Update Bharti Singh has been troubled by a persistent fever since returning from Bangkok. Following the continuous fever, she went to the hospital for tests. The results of her tests are yet to be officially confirmed. However, Bharti’s well-wishers are praying for her speedy recovery.

Bharti Singh Breaks Down at the Thought of Injections Bharti, in a video posted after returning from Bangkok, shared that she has been feeling unwell and lethargic since her return. Her husband, Harsh, decided to have her undergo blood tests. However, Bharti is so afraid of injections that she started crying at the mere thought of them.

Bharti Singh Health History 2025: Currently, Bharti Singh is suffering from persistent fever. Tests are underway. It’s worth noting that she was diagnosed with dengue fever on a previous occasion with similar symptoms. 2024: Last year, Bharti Singh was unwell. She reported vomiting after eating and experiencing stomach pain. Tests revealed gallstones as the cause.

2018: Bharti Singh and Harsh experienced fever for 3-4 days and subsequently went to the hospital. Both tested positive for dengue fever. Delaying treatment could have led to serious complications. However, after several days of treatment, both recovered.