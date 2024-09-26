Bipolar disorder: What is Lupus disease, which prevents women from becoming mothers?

Many such materials are coming to the market, which prevents a girl from becoming a mother after marriage. Today, we will talk about a disease that prevents a woman from becoming a mother. Bipolar disorder lupus: What is Lupus Lupus (bipolar disorder) is an autoimmune disease. In this type of disease, our immune system starts working against our own body. This immune system is capable of damaging various organs and tissues. As a result, joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs can be damaged. There is no permanent cure for this disease, but its symptoms and side effects can be controlled with the help of medicines.

There are three types of lupus There are three main types of lupus (bipolar disorder) disease. The first type is called cutaneous lupus erythematosus, in which only the skin is affected, and other organs remain normal. The second type is called drug-induced lupus, in which some people develop lupus symptoms due to taking medication for another disease. Usually, these symptoms disappear after stopping the medication. The third type is neonatal lupus, which refers to the condition when a newborn baby has lupus symptoms from birth.

Symptoms are similar Identifying lupus is not easy. Most of its symptoms are similar to those of other diseases. Joint pain, muscle pain, chest pain, headache, fever, hair loss, mouth ulcers, constant fatigue, and a butterfly-shaped rash on the face are its main symptoms. If any symptom appears repeatedly or does not go away, it is essential to consult a doctor and get tested. Due to lupus, the risk of eye dryness, anemia, and heart or kidney disease also increases.

Causes of Lupus There is no specific cause of lupus. Some genetic mutations can increase the risk of developing lupus. Hormonal reactions, especially estrogen, pollution, smoking, excessive stress, and excessive sun exposure can also increase the risk of lupus. Women are more likely to develop lupus than men. If the mother or father has lupus, their children are also at risk of developing it.

How to get relief Lupus is diagnosed through blood tests, biopsies, and other examinations. Treatment is determined based on the patient’s symptoms, which helps reduce the severity of the disease. Hydroxychloroquine, corticosteroids, and immunodepressant drugs are used to treat lupus. Along with this, treatment for high blood pressure, anemia, kidney-related problems, etc. is also provided based on the symptoms.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. This is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own but consult an expert doctor related to the field.