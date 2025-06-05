Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes

Sit ups Burn lower belly fat fast

Photo Source – Freepik This exercise strengthens and tones the abdominal muscles, helping to reduce belly fat. To perform it, lie on your back with your feet flat on the ground, hands behind your head, and slowly raise and lower your upper body. This exercise strengthens and tones the abdominal muscles, helping to reduce belly fat. To perform it, lie on your back with your feet flat on the ground, hands behind your head, and slowly raise and lower your upper body.

Plank Lower belly fat workout

Photo Source – Freepik Planks strengthen abdominal muscles and reduce fat. To perform this, hold your body straight, supported by your hands and feet, and maintain this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Planks strengthen abdominal muscles and reduce fat. To perform this, hold your body straight, supported by your hands and feet, and maintain this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Bike crunches Best exercises to reduce lower belly fat

Photo Source – Freepik This exercise helps tone the abdominal muscles. To perform it, lie on your back, raise your legs, and perform a cycling motion – one leg forward and the other back. This exercise helps tone the abdominal muscles. To perform it, lie on your back, raise your legs, and perform a cycling motion – one leg forward and the other back.

Leg raises Flat lower abs workout

Photo Source – Freepik This Abdominal twist At-home workout for lower belly fat

Photo Source – Freepik This helps reduce side belly fat. To perform it, sit on the ground, raise your legs slightly or keep them on the ground, then lean back slightly and twist your body from side to side. This exercise reduces lower belly fat. To perform it, lie on your back, keep both legs straight, and slowly raise and lower them.This helps reduce side belly fat. To perform it, sit on the ground, raise your legs slightly or keep them on the ground, then lean back slightly and twist your body from side to side.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.