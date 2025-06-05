scriptBlast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes

Lower Belly Fat: A Common Problem Belly fat has become a common problem. If you also have belly fat, with a little time and the right exercises, you can easily control it. Here are 5 effective exercises and how to do them correctly.

BharatJun 05, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

Best exercises to reduce lower belly fat

Best exercises to reduce lower belly fat
Photo Source – Freepik

Exercises for Lower Belly Fat: Lower belly fat has become a common problem today, mainly due to poor diet, lack of exercise, and a sedentary lifestyle. But the good news is that with a little time and the right exercises, you can easily control it. Here we bring you 5 easy yet effective exercises specifically designed to reduce belly fat.

Sit ups

Burn lower belly fat fast
Burn lower belly fat fast
Photo Source – Freepik
This exercise strengthens and tones the abdominal muscles, helping to reduce belly fat. To perform it, lie on your back with your feet flat on the ground, hands behind your head, and slowly raise and lower your upper body.

Plank

Lower belly fat workout
Lower belly fat workout
Photo Source – Freepik
Planks strengthen abdominal muscles and reduce fat. To perform this, hold your body straight, supported by your hands and feet, and maintain this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
 

Bike crunches

Best exercises to reduce lower belly fat
Best exercises to reduce lower belly fat
Photo Source – Freepik
This exercise helps tone the abdominal muscles. To perform it, lie on your back, raise your legs, and perform a cycling motion – one leg forward and the other back.

Leg raises

Flat lower abs workout
Flat lower abs workout
Photo Source – Freepik
This exercise reduces lower belly fat. To perform it, lie on your back, keep both legs straight, and slowly raise and lower them.

Abdominal twist

At-home workout for lower belly fat
At-home workout for lower belly fat
Photo Source – Freepik
This helps reduce side belly fat. To perform it, sit on the ground, raise your legs slightly or keep them on the ground, then lean back slightly and twist your body from side to side.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

News / Health / Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

in 3 hours

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

in 2 hours

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

in 3 hours

Jaat OTT Release: Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Set to Stir Up a Storm on OTT, Released Today on Major Platform

OTT News

Jaat OTT Release: Sunny’s ‘Jaat’ Set to Stir Up a Storm on OTT, Released Today on Major Platform

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes

Health

Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes

in 3 hours

Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

Health

Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

2 days ago

Skipping Meals for Dieting: A Risky Health Trade-off

Health

Skipping Meals for Dieting: A Risky Health Trade-off

3 days ago

Vitamin D May Slow Ageing Process: Harvard Study

Health

Vitamin D May Slow Ageing Process: Harvard Study

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.