Blast Lower Belly Fat: 5 Effective Exercises in Just 10 Minutes
Photo Source – Freepik
Exercises for Lower Belly Fat: Lower belly fat has become a common problem today, mainly due to poor diet, lack of exercise, and a sedentary lifestyle. But the good news is that with a little time and the right exercises, you can easily control it. Here we bring you 5 easy yet effective exercises specifically designed to reduce belly fat.
Sit ups
This exercise strengthens and tones the abdominal muscles, helping to reduce belly fat. To perform it, lie on your back with your feet flat on the ground, hands behind your head, and slowly raise and lower your upper body.
Plank
Planks strengthen abdominal muscles and reduce fat. To perform this, hold your body straight, supported by your hands and feet, and maintain this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Bike crunches
This exercise helps tone the abdominal muscles. To perform it, lie on your back, raise your legs, and perform a cycling motion – one leg forward and the other back.
Leg raises
This exercise reduces lower belly fat. To perform it, lie on your back, keep both legs straight, and slowly raise and lower them.
Abdominal twist
This helps reduce side belly fat. To perform it, sit on the ground, raise your legs slightly or keep them on the ground, then lean back slightly and twist your body from side to side.
