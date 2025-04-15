Bottle Gourd Juice Benefits: Should You Drink It on an Empty Stomach? Experts Weigh In

Should you drink bottle gourd juice on an empty stomach? – Experts’ opinion Dr. Arjun Raj (Ayurvedic Physician) believes that drinking fresh bottle gourd juice on an empty stomach can be highly beneficial for the body, especially if you follow a healthy lifestyle. Let’s explore the key benefits of bottle gourd juice.

Health benefits of drinking bottle gourd juice Weight loss aid

Bottle gourd is very low in calories and high in fibre, which aids in weight loss. Improves the digestive system

Regular consumption provides relief from problems like gas, constipation, and piles.

Helps control diabetes

The bioactive saponins and triterpenoids present in bottle gourd help in reducing blood sugar levels. Blood pressure and cholesterol control

Bottle gourd juice is beneficial for heart health. It helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Detoxifies the body

Its alkaline nature maintains the body’s pH level and cleanses the body from within. Helps with hydration

Bottle gourd Reduces stress and inflammation

How to make bottle gourd juice? Know the easy recipe -Peel the bottle gourd and cut it into small pieces.

-Put it in a blender with mint leaves and blend well.

-Now strain it through a sieve to extract the juice.

-Add lemon juice and a little rock salt to taste.

When is the right time to drink bottle gourd juice The best and most effective time to drink bottle gourd juice is in the morning, especially on an empty stomach. In the morning, our body is most active, and whatever healthy things we consume have a direct impact on the body. Drinking bottle gourd juice (Lauki Juice) on an empty stomach improves digestion, detoxifies the body, and maintains energy throughout the day. And remember never to drink bitter bottle gourd juice; it can harm the body.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical pathology.