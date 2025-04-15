Bottle Gourd Juice Benefits: Should You Drink It on an Empty Stomach? Experts Weigh In

Should you drink bottle gourd juice on an empty stomach? – Experts’ opinionDr. Arjun Raj (Ayurvedic Physician) believes that drinking fresh bottle gourd juice on an empty stomach can be highly beneficial for the body, especially if you follow a healthy lifestyle. Let’s explore the key benefits of bottle gourd juice.
Health benefits of drinking bottle gourd juiceWeight loss aid
Bottle gourd is very low in calories and high in fibre, which aids in weight loss. Improves the digestive system
Regular consumption provides relief from problems like gas, constipation, and piles.
The bioactive saponins and triterpenoids present in bottle gourd help in reducing blood sugar levels. Blood pressure and cholesterol control
Bottle gourd juice is beneficial for heart health. It helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Its alkaline nature maintains the body’s pH level and cleanses the body from within. Helps with hydration
Bottle gourd has a high water content, keeping the body hydrated. Reduces stress and inflammation
Polyphenols found in bottle gourd reduce inflammation and also provide relief from mental stress.
How to make bottle gourd juice? Know the easy recipe-Peel the bottle gourd and cut it into small pieces.
-Put it in a blender with mint leaves and blend well.
-Now strain it through a sieve to extract the juice.
-Add lemon juice and a little rock salt to taste.