Health

Bowel Cancer Prevention: Can grapes and wine help fight bowel cancer?

British scientists are studying a special chemical found in grape juice and wine, called Resveratrol, to see if it can help prevent bowel cancer.

JaipurNov 11, 2024 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Bowel Cancer Prevention: British scientists have started researching a special element found in grape juice and wine to prevent bowel cancer. This element is called Resveratrol, which is found naturally in grapes, blueberries, raspberries, and peanuts. Scientists are now trying to find out if this chemical can help prevent bowel cancer.
What is Bowel Cancer?

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that occurs in the large intestine (colon and rectum). It is a leading type of cancer, and delayed diagnosis is a major challenge in its treatment. Early diagnosis and prevention are crucial, which is why scientists are searching for new treatments and prevention methods.

Importance of Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a natural chemical found in grapes, blueberries, raspberries, and peanuts. It is known for its several health benefits, including promoting heart health and reducing inflammation. British scientists are now exploring its potential in preventing bowel cancer.

New Direction in Research

Researchers at the University of Leicester have started working on the potential benefits of Resveratrol. Although drinking red wine may not prevent cancer, the scientists are focusing on the pure form of Resveratrol, which may help prevent cancer. They are also testing other drugs like Aspirin and Metformin, which may help prevent bowel polyps from growing.

Lifestyle Changes for Better Results

Professor Karen Brown, who is leading the study, says that the most effective way to reduce the risk of bowel cancer is to make lifestyle changes. This includes quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and eating a balanced diet. She also emphasised that advanced screening methods have made it easier to detect bowel cancer early.

Upcoming Trials and Their Impact

The British researchers’ trial, funded by Cancer Research UK, aims to see if Resveratrol and other drugs can prevent bowel polyps from growing. The trial will involve 1,300 patients from 60 locations in England and Wales. The patients will be given various treatments, such as Aspirin and Metformin or Resveratrol and placebo. After one year, all groups will undergo colonoscopy to see if polyps have grown.

Potential Changes

If the study yields positive results, it could provide new options for preventing bowel cancer. Specifically, it could help those who are at high risk of developing the disease, such as older people.
The study aims to provide new insights into preventing bowel polyps and reducing the risk of bowel cancer, which could lead to improvements in public health in the future.

Research on Resveratrol and other potential drugs could lead to a breakthrough in the treatment and prevention of bowel cancer. If the trial is successful, it could revolutionise the way bowel cancer is treated and prevented.

