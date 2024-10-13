Bread Expired, Worms Found in Mushrooms: Inspection Under Food Safety Act

Under the pure food campaign, the medical and health department team took action on Saturday at Riddhi Siddhi Prime Square Lounge and Bar, and found worms in mushrooms.

Sri Ganganagar•Oct 13, 2024 / 07:59 pm• Patrika Desk

श्रीगंगानगर. कार्रवाई करती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।

Under the pure food campaign, the medical and health department team took action on Saturday at Riddhi Siddhi Prime Square Lounge and Bar. The team, led by CMHO Dr. Ajay Singla, conducted a thorough inspection of the kitchen of the institution under the Food Safety Act. During this, many irregularities were found in the food items.



In the kitchen, burgers, sandwiches, and other food items being served to the public were found to be expired. Similarly, spices used in pizzas were also found to be expired. Moreover, worms were found in mushrooms, which was taken seriously by the department and destroyed on the spot. Samples of rice and paneer were also taken. During the inspection, it was found that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was being prepared together in the kitchen. Vegetable and non-vegetarian food items were also found stored together in the freezer. The department has ordered them to keep these separate in the future.

Similarly, the team inspected Talk of the Town (Bahl Food Restaurant) on Kotwali Road and took samples of chicken gravy and Andhra gravy. The shopkeeper was also instructed to maintain cleanliness. The team consisted of FSO Kanwar Pal Singh, Hansraj Godara, and Hemant Sharma.

Public Can Complain COICE Vinod Bishnoi said that the public can complain at the district-level WhatsApp number 9351504313, state-level WhatsApp number 9462819999, or the toll-free number 181.