Health

Breast Cancer Can Occur Without a Lump: Be Aware of These Five Symptoms

World Breast Cancer Research Day, observed on 18 August, highlights the importance of ongoing research and early detection.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Breast Cancer (Image: AI)

Breast Cancer Symptoms Without Lump: Breast cancer remains a serious global health concern, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. World Breast Cancer Research Day, observed on 18 August, highlights the importance of ongoing research and early detection. Are you aware that breast cancer can occur without a lump? Recognising subtle symptoms such as skin changes, nipple discharge, and inflammation is crucial for timely treatment.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, affecting millions of women and some men annually. It is the most frequently diagnosed cancer globally and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, there were approximately 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer worldwide, resulting in around 670,000 deaths.

By 2050, Approximately 3.2 Million New Cases and 1.1 Million Deaths Annually

In 2025, breast cancer remains a significant health problem, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases expected annually. The number of deaths from this disease is also expected to increase significantly. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that, if the current trend continues, there will be approximately 3.2 million new cases and 1.1 million deaths annually by 2050.

A lump in the breast is often the most common and initial sign requiring a mammogram and a doctor's visit. While many consider a lump the first sign of breast cancer, it is not the only symptom. Many subtle signs, ranging from minor skin changes like rashes or itching to changes in breast size, nipple discharge, or even persistent fatigue and weight loss, can indicate breast cancer.

Can Someone Have Breast Cancer Without a Lump?

Can you have breast cancer without a lump? The answer is yes. Many believe a lump is the only sign of breast cancer, but research shows this isn't always the case. While most are aware that a lump can be a warning sign, fewer than half know that some cancers can develop without one.

Studies show that most breast cancers do not begin as a lump, and when a lump is found, it often indicates a more advanced or rapidly growing tumour. For example, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a form of breast cancer commonly detected through routine mammograms, is rarely felt as a lump.

Some types of breast cancer, such as lobular carcinoma and inflammatory breast cancer, often present without a lump. According to one medical study, approximately one in six women are diagnosed with breast cancer when they present with symptoms other than a lump and seek medical advice.

Why is Early Detection Crucial?

Early detection of breast cancer significantly increases the chances of successful treatment before it spreads. Imaging tools such as mammograms are among the most effective methods for early detection of breast cancer, often identifying the cancer long before it is noticeable. According to the American Cancer Society, the survival rate for breast cancer treated at a localised stage is approximately 99%, but this rate decreases significantly with late detection.

Related Topics

health

Health department

health news

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 12:08 pm

English News / Health / Breast Cancer Can Occur Without a Lump: Be Aware of These Five Symptoms
