scriptBreast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution | Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have developed an advanced machine learning-based screening technique capable of faster and more accurate detection of early signs of breast cancer.

JaipurDec 16, 2024 / 01:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Machine learning breast cancer detection

Machine learning breast cancer detection

Breast cancer early detection: Early and accurate detection of breast cancer has become significantly easier. Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have developed a machine learning-based technology capable of detecting breast cancer with 98% accuracy. This new technology offers new hope in cancer screening.

Breast Cancer Early Detection: A Unique Combination of Machine Learning and Laser

This technology combines laser analysis (Raman spectroscopy) and machine learning. After applying a laser beam to the patient’s blood plasma, a spectrometer analyses minute changes in the chemical structure.
According to researchers, this technique can identify subtle changes in blood flow that are not detectable by existing standard tests such as physical examinations, X-rays, ultrasounds, or biopsies.

Accurate Identification in Stage 1A

This technology is effective even in the early stages of breast cancer, known as Stage 1A. While conventional tests often detect cancer late, this technology can detect the disease in its initial stages.

Accurate Classification of Four Main Subtypes

Using machine learning algorithms, this technology can differentiate between the four main subtypes of breast cancer with over 90% accuracy. This helps patients receive personalised and effective treatment.

Conventional Tests versus New Technology

Currently, available standard tests such as biopsies, X-rays, and ultrasounds are often expensive, time-consuming, and sometimes painful. In contrast, this new technology is fast, accurate, and non-invasive, making it more affordable and widely applicable.

This Technology Could Pave the Way for Various Cancers

Researchers say that the application of this technology is not limited to breast cancer. In the future, it could be expanded to identify other types of cancer.
Early detection of a serious disease like breast cancer can play a crucial role in saving a patient’s life. This new technology from the University of Edinburgh is a significant advancement in the medical field. It is hoped that this technology will soon be used on a larger scale, making cancer screening more accessible and effective.

News / Health / Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

National News

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

4 hours ago

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

Sports

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

2 hours ago

Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

National News

Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

in 32 minutes

Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

Health

Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

1 hour ago

Latest Health

India’s First Diabetes Biobank Opens: Early Detection Now Possible

National News

India’s First Diabetes Biobank Opens: Early Detection Now Possible

6 hours ago

Doctor Dies After Running 32 KM Marathon: 8 Things to Do After Running

Health

Doctor Dies After Running 32 KM Marathon: 8 Things to Do After Running

3 days ago

Rise in Colon Cancer Cases: Know Why the Risk is Increasing

Health

Rise in Colon Cancer Cases: Know Why the Risk is Increasing

3 days ago

Diabetes Patients Can Take Insulin via Inhaler for Faster Blood Sugar Control

Health

Diabetes Patients Can Take Insulin via Inhaler for Faster Blood Sugar Control

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.