Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

Breast Cancer Early Detection: A Unique Combination of Machine Learning and Laser This technology combines laser analysis (Raman spectroscopy) and machine learning. After applying a laser beam to the patient’s blood plasma, a spectrometer analyses minute changes in the chemical structure.

According to researchers, this technique can identify subtle changes in blood flow that are not detectable by existing standard tests such as physical examinations, X-rays, ultrasounds, or biopsies. Accurate Identification in Stage 1A This technology is effective even in the early stages of breast cancer, known as Stage 1A. While conventional tests often detect cancer late, this technology can detect the disease in its initial stages.

Accurate Classification of Four Main Subtypes Using machine learning algorithms, this technology can differentiate between the four main subtypes of breast cancer with over 90% accuracy. This helps patients receive personalised and effective treatment.

Conventional Tests versus New Technology Currently, available standard tests such as biopsies, X-rays, and ultrasounds are often expensive, time-consuming, and sometimes painful. In contrast, this new technology is fast, accurate, and non-invasive, making it more affordable and widely applicable.

This Technology Could Pave the Way for Various Cancers Researchers say that the application of this technology is not limited to breast cancer. In the future, it could be expanded to identify other types of cancer.

Early detection of a serious disease like breast cancer can play a crucial role in saving a patient’s life. This new technology from the University of Edinburgh is a significant advancement in the medical field. It is hoped that this technology will soon be used on a larger scale, making cancer screening more accessible and effective.