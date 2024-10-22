scriptBreast Size and Cancer: Is There a Connection Between Large Breasts and Breast Cancer—Truth or Myth? | Latest News | Patrika News
Breast Size and Cancer: Is There a Connection Between Large Breasts and Breast Cancer—Truth or Myth?

Breast Size and Cancer: Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in India, with a high mortality rate, making it a current health concern in the country.

Oct 22, 2024

Breast cancer, which is one of the most common types of cancer in women, is rapidly increasing in India and has become a serious health concern. October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to educate people about the ways to prevent breast cancer and the importance of regular check-ups.
Dr. Nitin S. G., a consultant in Medical Oncology at C. K. Birla Hospital in Delhi, shed light on several misconceptions related to breast cancer and provided important information on how to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Does Breast Size Affect Cancer Risk: Myth or Reality?

Dr. Nitin explained that there is a myth that large breast size is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Some studies conducted in the 1990s suggested that women with larger breasts may be at a higher risk of developing breast cancer, which led to fear and anxiety among many women.
However, recent studies and expert opinions suggest that breast size is not a major risk factor for breast cancer. Instead, obesity, especially in post-menopausal women, is considered a significant risk factor for breast cancer.

Breast Surgery Does Not Increase Cancer Risk

Another common misconception is that women who undergo breast surgery are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer. Dr. Nitin refuted this myth, stating that studies have shown no direct link between breast surgery and breast cancer. Therefore, women do not need to worry about this misconception.

Tips to Prevent Breast Cancer

To reduce the risk of breast cancer, Dr. Nitin advised women to maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and control their weight. Obesity is a major risk factor for breast cancer, especially in post-menopausal women. Therefore, adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Early Screening is Important

Early detection of breast cancer cases can make treatment more effective. Mammography is a standard screening test that helps detect breast cancer early and reduces mortality rates. According to updated guidelines in 2024, women are advised to undergo mammography every two years starting from the age of 40.

Rising Numbers and Future Concerns

According to a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there is a likelihood of an increase in breast cancer cases in India by 2045. In 2022, breast cancer accounted for 28.2% of all female cancer cases in India. The 5-year survival rate for breast cancer patients in India is 66.4%, which can be improved with better awareness and timely screening.
By adopting a healthy lifestyle, getting regular check-ups, and being aware of the risks of breast cancer, women can reduce their chances of developing this disease. Women should not hesitate to consult a doctor if they notice any unusual symptoms.

